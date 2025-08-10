Celebrating the Language of Fabric

In the contemporary space, artists such as Smriti Dixit and Radhika Surana are using textiles to explore deeply personal and socio-political themes. Dixit, known for her installations made from everyday materials like saris, ropes, and discarded fabrics, delves into ideas of domesticity, labour, and gender. Her works explore the layered experiences of womanhood and memory. Surana, an emerging voice in the field, brings forth a nuanced perspective by integrating threadwork and fabric with the use of indigo exploring themes of relationships, interdependence and renewal, common to both humans and nature.

As textile art gains renewed relevance, it signals a shift—a recognition of the medium’s ability to bridge the traditional and the contemporary while exploring myriad themes of personal, political and socio-cultural nature. Fabric becomes more than just material, it becomes a language.