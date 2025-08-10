Step Up, Step Down

This intentionality is where pyramid walking quietly shines. It not only strengthens cardiovascular function and lung capacity, but also adds an element of mental engagement. “Compared to normal walking, you are likely to challenge your brain somewhat more, decreasing the chances of boredom and increasing adherence to doing pyramid walking regularly,” says Singh. “It is for someone who wants to get a lot more fitness out of their walking program and does not want to go to the gym.”

To be clear, it’s not a quick-fix fat-loss solution. It’s not trending because of hype—it’s trending because it works.

“When you vary your walking pace like this, you are nudging your heart rate up and down in a very deliberate way,” Agarwal explains. “That can help with better cardiovascular conditioning, improve endurance, and yes, potentially burn more calories compared to just strolling for an hour. So, for people who are busy or just get bored easily, pyramid walking helps you hit your activity goals faster and with more engagement.”