The Magnesium Mania

Magnesium has suddenly become the new must-have accessory for anyone chasing balance, recovery, or just an excuse to add another step to their wellness ritual. From jet-lagged travellers and sore gym rats to insomniacs and anti-inflammation crusaders, people are popping tablets and spritzing sprays like it is nature’s ultimate chill pill. And maybe it is: it helps regulate sleep, eases muscle tension, supports over 300 bodily functions.
Yoga instructor Tisha Mohan, 41, has been taking a tablet daily for the past year. That’s when she started working out. “My nutritionist suggested I take one for muscle recovery,” she says. She also spends several hours on the screen, which, she believes, has made it harder for her to hit the bed. “These tablets help me sleep better,” she adds.
Many others echo similar benefits. But doctors are wary. For starters, healthy people with no medical issues do not need magnesium supplements. “It’s an electrolyte like potassium and sodium, which are not required in large quantities,” says Dr P Venkata Krishnan, a senior consultant of internal medicine with Artemis Hospitals. According to America’s National Institutes of Health, the daily requirement varies from 30 mg to about 420 mg depending on one’s age and gender. “Our everyday foods have enough quantity of magnesium,” adds Krishnan. Legumes, dairy products, nuts, whole grain breads, cereal, bananas, peanut butter, etc, are all good sources of magnesium, says nutritionist Shilpa Mittal. “Just a little portion is enough to supply us with the required amount of magnesium,” she adds.
Doctors usually prescribe these supplements to pregnant women with high blood pressure to lower the risk of seizures. It’s also given to athletes, who experience a lot of muscle wear and tear and women who can’t sleep because of leg cramps at night. These are usually caused because of electrolyte deficiency. Taking magnesium tablets can stop the cramps and thus ensure a good night’s sleep. Seniors with sleeping issues are given these as well, says Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru, senior consultant of respiratory disease and sleep medicine, also with Artemis Hospitals.
But experts advise caution—if the body has more magnesium than it requires, it can cause magnesium toxicity, which can cause hypotension, nausea, vomiting, facial flushing, retention of urine, ileus, depression, and lethargy before progressing to muscle weakness, difficulty breathing, irregular heartbeat, etc.
If one needs help regulating sleep while travelling, melatonin is a better and safer option, some say. “It’s a hormone naturally produced in the brain, and has no known side effects,” says Kotaru. “Plus, unlike a sleeping pill, it doesn’t knock you out. It just relaxes you and gently puts you to sleep,” he adds.
So before you start misting yourself like a houseplant or downing pills in pursuit of “balance,” it’s worth checking in with your doctor or dietitian. Wellness should be smart, not reckless.