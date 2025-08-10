The Magnesium Mania

Magnesium has suddenly become the new must-have accessory for anyone chasing balance, recovery, or just an excuse to add another step to their wellness ritual. From jet-lagged travellers and sore gym rats to insomniacs and anti-inflammation crusaders, people are popping tablets and spritzing sprays like it is nature’s ultimate chill pill. And maybe it is: it helps regulate sleep, eases muscle tension, supports over 300 bodily functions.

Yoga instructor Tisha Mohan, 41, has been taking a tablet daily for the past year. That’s when she started working out. “My nutritionist suggested I take one for muscle recovery,” she says. She also spends several hours on the screen, which, she believes, has made it harder for her to hit the bed. “These tablets help me sleep better,” she adds.

Many others echo similar benefits. But doctors are wary. For starters, healthy people with no medical issues do not need magnesium supplements. “It’s an electrolyte like potassium and sodium, which are not required in large quantities,” says Dr P Venkata Krishnan, a senior consultant of internal medicine with Artemis Hospitals. According to America’s National Institutes of Health, the daily requirement varies from 30 mg to about 420 mg depending on one’s age and gender. “Our everyday foods have enough quantity of magnesium,” adds Krishnan. Legumes, dairy products, nuts, whole grain breads, cereal, bananas, peanut butter, etc, are all good sources of magnesium, says nutritionist Shilpa Mittal. “Just a little portion is enough to supply us with the required amount of magnesium,” she adds.