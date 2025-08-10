The Memory Keeper of Mastan

On a biting December morning in 2019, as snow blanketed the steep wooden rooftops of Kilshay village near the Line of Control in Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Teroo sat cross-legged on the floor of his home, spinning chaku—a traditional thread used in weaving. He had just returned from a long shift at the sub-district hospital. That evening, in the dim, warm glow of the hearth, his mother silently handed him a bundle—75 cherished objects: handwoven fabrics, worn utensils, ceremonial jewellery, even a rusted wristwatch that once belonged to her grandmother, who had lived in Gilgit. “These are not things to be thrown away,” she told him gently. “They are our history. Promise me you’ll preserve them.”

That promise became a life’s calling.

Nestled 125 km from Srinagar, Gurez Valley sits like a forgotten jewel between mountains, close to the volatile Line of Control. It is home to the Dard Shin tribe—keepers of an ancient culture and the Shina language. They have kin across the border in Gilgit. Among them is Bashir, a 50-year-old government health worker from the Tulail Valley, who has become an unlikely guardian of this fading past. In 2021, he turned the second floor of his modest home in Mastan village, just a kilometre from Dawar, Gurez’s main town, into a museum—the Dard Shin Museum. The space is humble and self-funded: a cultural sanctuary preserving the tools, textiles, and oral traditions of one of Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest ethnic communities. What began with 75 heirlooms has now grown into a living archive of over 450 artefacts, donated by villagers or collected by Bashir on his long journeys through the Dardic belt.