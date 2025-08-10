The wind beneath their wings

Three green buckets filled with soaked rice sit in the courtyard of an old home in Chintadripet in Chennai. As the clock nears 4.30 pm, there is a quiet flurry of activity. Sudarson Sah, 53, strains the water from the rice while his wife, Vithya, brings out bottles of groundnuts. As people stream in, Sah welcomes them with a smile and guides them up a narrow staircase. Long wooden planks have already been laid out on the rooftop. Vithya, 49, scoops the soaked rice onto large platters and passes it around. The visitors get to work. One spreads out the rice on the planks, while another places small mounds of groundnuts among the grains. Then everyone moves silently to the benches at the back of the terrace. Sah scans the skies.

Ten minutes later, the first birds appear. Then, suddenly, the sky comes alive as rose-ringed parakeets descend in waves, their green wings slicing the air, red beaks vivid against the blue of the sky. As they feast, others wait on wires strung across the terrace, ready for their turn. Once the food is gone, Sah and his team replenish it, and the cycle begins again.

It’s a truly spectacular sight, a daily ritual that has earned Sah the title, ‘Birdman of Chennai’. His home on Iyya Mudali Street attracts bird lovers and tourists. Ask any local for directions, and they’ll point you to “Kili” (bird) Sudarson’s house. Step inside, and a wind chime with tiny green parrots greets you. The walls of the living room are adorned with paintings and sketches of birds. A green origami parrot lies on the table.