The growing community of adult toy collectors isn’t just fuelling corporate giants; it’s also carving out space for indie toy makers and artists. Shreyas Malvankar, a ’90s kid himself, began crafting cardboard toys as a child, simply because the superhero figures he craved were either unavailable or unaffordable. What began as play soon turned into a profession, as nostalgia-rich millennial adults started seeking personalised, handmade models of their favourite heroes, vehicles, and cartoons. “A lot of people want something that’s uniquely theirs, something realistic, exquisite, made just for them,” Shreyas says. His work has evolved from childhood experiments to custom-made miniatures and scale models.

With demand soaring, toy makers and sculptors like him are witnessing a new era where handmade models are treated less like toys and more like bespoke art. The craft has gained visibility, thanks to social media. “We can now market directly to collectors hungry for intricate craftsmanship that mass production still can’t replicate.” For artists, it’s a space where passion meets livelihood, and for collectors, it’s a way to own something one-of-a-kind.

Lawyer Divyanshu Singh began his love affair with cars almost as soon as he could walk. By the time he was two, he was already obsessed. He shares, “My mother, doting as ever, fed this passion.” But it wasn’t until college in 2014 that Divyanshu decided to start over—this time with the careful eye of a connoisseur. “I approached it with seriousness, understanding the collectible value, knowing what I liked, and being very intentional,” he says. Today, his collection of scale model cars is a testament to both his automotive passion and his maturing taste. “I don’t just collect cars—I collect stories, design marvels, and pieces that represent the evolution of my hobby,” he adds. Sourcing, however, is an adventure in itself. “This isn’t a mainstream hobby,” he continues, “Models are often hard to find in India or ridiculously priced. I’ve chased them across countries, navigated multiple sellers; it’s like a treasure hunt with a budget constraint.”

Of all his prized possessions, one stands out: the Mercedes-Benz W204 C-Class by AUTO art, a gift from a senior collector friend, Rohan. “We were just hanging out one Sunday, and as I was leaving, he surprised me with this model. It’s a 1:18 scale model, insanely detailed—with all functional parts—opening hood and trunk, and even carpeted interiors,” Divyanshu shares. A friend, who owns the real version of that car, once offered him $500 for it. But there was no question he’d part with that one.

The meteoric rise of adult toy collecting has pushed prices into investment territory. Globally, the toy market is booming, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.1 per cent from 2024 to 2035, expected to reach a staggering $160.4 billion by 2035. Blind-box toys like Labubu are fuelling speculative trading—retail `2,500-15,000, but resell for much higher. Even in India, collectors are not just spending, they’re investing, trading, and treating toys as cultural artefacts.

As a college student, Nikhil Kamath, author and content strategist, wasn’t hoarding notes for finals; he was dashing between McDonald’s outlets across Delhi, chasing down Happy Meal toys. The year was 2015, the Minions movie had just hit theatres, and those bright yellow figurines ignited a spark that’s now evolved into a wall-spanning collection of Funko Pops, Hot Wheels, and hard-to-find character toys. What began as playful curiosity quickly snowballed into a passionate pursuit that Nikhil now describes as equal parts pop culture tribute and emotional diary. “I grew up seeing my cousin collect cool figurines of comic book characters, and it always fascinated me,” he says. “When I started collecting myself, it was about the joy of the hunt.” Today, he sees it as collecting art. His first love was the Happy Meal line, now discontinued in India, but it laid the foundation for what would become a more serious passion: collecting Funko Pop figurines. “If I like a movie or a character, I immediately check if Funko makes a figure,” he adds.