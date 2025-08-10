Women, Interrupted

One such photographer is Shaheen Peer, whose sculptural self-portraits shift the focus from face to drape. Posing in saris against richly coloured studio walls, her work captures the tender tension between identity and concealment. “Colour plays a big role in my work, but not in a rigid or overly conceptual way,” she says. Another train of thought flows through Darshika Singh’s In A Single Thought—a meditative video that brings to light the invisible labour of women, the rhythm of domestic work, and the poetic gravity of repetition. Avani Rai, in contrast, turns her lens toward Women of Gurdaspur, drawing from her family’s Punjab roots. Her images, unflinching and intimate, echo generations of quiet endurance, illuminating not just the women in the frame but the histories they carry. Keerthana Kunnath brings an entirely different perspective—photographing female bodybuilders. Her images are arresting, not just for their physical intensity, but for the emotional depth. “Strength and softness are not opposing forces,” she says. “They can, and often do, exist side by side.”

Each artist contributes a distinct carriage of thought—yet together, they echo the layered camaraderie of Mumbai’s ladies compartments, introduced in 1907 to offer women a sense of safety in the city’s arteries of motion. As Arora reflects, “Each artist takes a different approach, just like a lot of ways of living co-exist in India.”

Ladies Compartment is more than a collection of artworks—it’s a living, breathing train of thought. The exhibition is set to travel to Delhi and Mumbai soon.