Max it with water

In a world that can’t stress enough on the benefits of hydration, it comes as no surprise that hydramaxxing is all the rage in wellness and skincare. For the uninitiated, hydramaxxing refers to layering skincare products on damp (not dripping wet) skin to boost hydration and improve absorption. “It builds on the idea that certain skincare ingredients—especially humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, and polyglutamic acid—work best when they have moisture to bind to,” explains Dr Chytra Anand, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosmoderma.
Doing It Right
Widely touted as a skincare glow-up that leads to better and plumper skin with less puffiness, there are multiple benefits to the technique, with it being particularly useful for dry skin. Dr Tushar Opneja, dermatologist at Pers Active Lab, notes that while hydramaxxing isn’t a brand-new discovery, it is a modern (millennial-esque) take on a long-standing trick in dermatology called ‘wet layering’. “Hydramaxxing refers to misting or moisturising your skin in between product steps so that your serums and creams may penetrate deeper and perform better,” he outlines.
If you’re invested in trying this trend, there are a few things to keep in mind. “After cleansing the skin, pat it gently with a clean towel until it is about 70 per cent dry or you can apply a face mist,” advises Dr Madhuri Agarwal, a leading dermatologist, Founder and Medical Director, Yavana Skin & Hair Clinic.
Tread With Caution
Despite its many benefits, experts advise against using certain products — oil-based serums and facial oils — on damp skin, as it can cause problems. Benzoyl peroxide is also known to become more potent and irritating when applied to wet skin. “Retinoids and retinol products can lead to increased irritation when they are applied on damp skin, as the moisture can enhance their penetration.” Emphasising the need for discretion while misting, Opneja warns wide-eyed skincare enthusiasts against overdoing it. “In the case of over-misting, excessive water might disrupt the equilibrium of your skin or dilute active ingredients. While too much of anything can be a bad thing, improving your hydration levels is an act that will do you more harm than good. It is advisable to consult a dermatologist before going ahead with a new skincare technique.