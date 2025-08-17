Max it with water

In a world that can’t stress enough on the benefits of hydration, it comes as no surprise that hydramaxxing is all the rage in wellness and skincare. For the uninitiated, hydramaxxing refers to layering skincare products on damp (not dripping wet) skin to boost hydration and improve absorption. “It builds on the idea that certain skincare ingredients—especially humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, and polyglutamic acid—work best when they have moisture to bind to,” explains Dr Chytra Anand, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Kosmoderma.

Doing It Right

Widely touted as a skincare glow-up that leads to better and plumper skin with less puffiness, there are multiple benefits to the technique, with it being particularly useful for dry skin. Dr Tushar Opneja, dermatologist at Pers Active Lab, notes that while hydramaxxing isn’t a brand-new discovery, it is a modern (millennial-esque) take on a long-standing trick in dermatology called ‘wet layering’. “Hydramaxxing refers to misting or moisturising your skin in between product steps so that your serums and creams may penetrate deeper and perform better,” he outlines.