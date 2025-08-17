Shield your skin, naturally

This week, we’re going to explore the skin’s most vital shield — its barrier.

Your skin comprises three layers: the epidermis, dermis, and subcutaneous fat. The outermost layer, the epidermis, is where your skin’s barrier resides . You don’t need to memorise complex Latin names, but it’s fascinating to know that under a microscope, the stratum corneum resembles a wall, often called the skin barrier colloquially. This wall is formed by dead skin cells called corneocytes tightly packed together, along with fats such as ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids, which hold everything in place.

This barrier acts as your skin’s gatekeeper, defending against pollution, UV rays, bacteria, viruses, and moisture loss. Interestingly, it also hosts beneficial bacteria and microorganisms; in essence, your skin barrier functions alongside your microbiome to maintain a delicate balance.

Interfering with this biome — whether intentionally or unintentionally — can turn your skin from a happy, resilient surface into a sensitive, cracked one.