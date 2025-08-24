Devotion in mixed media motion

A thunderous tabla tattoos the silence, breaking the darkness with a beat that is at once primal and refined. From the shadows, three dancers surge forward—each step a proclamation of Mayurbhanj Chhau, with its bold legwork and martial vigour. Their bodies slice through the air like warriors, yet their faces soften into fleeting expressions of longing and playfulness. The stage blooms into the royal gardens of King Nala, conjured not by painted backdrops but through the shimmer of computer-generated imagery. The audience is transported into myth.

Then, she arrives. Damayanti. Her entrance is lyrical, almost dreamlike, yet deliberate in its precision. Every tilt of her head, every arch of her brows, every delicate flick of her wrist is an ode to beauty: self-aware, radiant, and regal. Here is Odissi in its purest essence: a dance of devotion, curved and circular, where the body flows like a sculpted bronze idol come to life. As her form intertwines with the dynamism of Chhau, the saga of Nala and Damayanti; one of the Mahabharata’s most tender love stories unfurls before the spellbound crowd. The architect of this synthesis is Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Ranjana Gauhar, one of Odissi’s most luminous torchbearers. A disciple of maestros Mayadhar Raut and Harekrishna Behera, Gauhar has long been praised for her abhinaya: her ability to transform a single glance or subtle gesture into an emotional crescendo. Dance critic Leela Venkataraman once observed that Gauhar’s work “retains classical purity while carrying a contemporary resonance,” while Manjari Sinha called her productions “deeply researched, layered with a scholar’s sensibility and an artist’s imagination.”