Fixing old tunes

In the dimly-lit hall of their four-story house amid the congested lanes of downtown Srinagar, Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh carefully works a sheet of sandpaper over the wooden frame of a harmonium. His 29-year-old son, Shahid, accompanies him, repairing the insides of another piece. Scattered around them is the paraphernalia of their craft: tools of different sizes dangling from the walls; bits of wood, bellows, reeds, and polish cloth. The air smells of lacquer and timber.

“For the past 40 years, I have been a part of this journey,” says 58-year-old Sheikh. “Everyone has their own calling. I used to sing, but life took a turn when I went to Punjab, where I met my master who taught me this craft.” The craft is repairing and making harmoniums. Against the wall, a row of them stand—some half-built, others ready to be shipped off to Canada, Mexico, even Pakistan.

Assembling each delicate part of the harmonium requires steady hands, sharp focus, and an eye for detail. Sheikh took almost 26 years to learn it. “The craft needs precision and patience,” he says. Each harmonium takes nearly a month and a half to make. Every part, except the ones made of copper, is carved from wood. “The rest comes from outside—like the sur, which we source separately,” he adds.