Stretch your way to better sleep

You’re bone-tired, your body’s aching for rest, but the moment your head hits the pillow, your mind kicks into overdrive. Thoughts race, worries loop, and deep sleep stays just out of reach. Sleep isn’t just about closing your eyes—it’s about how deeply you rest. But stress and anxiety keep us stuck in survival mode, blocking the body from switching off. One of the simplest ways to access calm? A short, mindful ritual before bed. This five-minute stretch, when practiced with intention, can gently move your body out of stress mode and into a sleep-ready state.
Why Deep Sleep is Your Body’s Built-in Medicine
When we think of healing, we often rush toward supplements, routines, or remedies—but the body’s most powerful reset button is something we all have access to: deep sleep. It’s during deep sleep that the body enters repair mode—tissues regenerate, hormones rebalance, immunity strengthens, and the brain clears waste. To rest deeply, the body needs to move into the parasympathetic nervous system—a state of rest, digest, and heal.
The Luke Warm Deep Sleep Routine
Over the years, I’ve used this stretch with clients across age groups and conditions—and while it may look simple, the effect is powerful. It creates a gentle heaviness in the eyelids. That’s your nervous system switching gears—from stress to sleep mode.
Here’s how to practice it:
Set a bedtime: Enter your bedroom around the same time each night to train your brain to expect sleep consistently
Create a peaceful space: Dim the lights, cool the room, wear loose, comfy clothes, and play calming sounds
Correct your posture: Sit or lie down. Roll your shoulders back and drop them down. Shake off the day’s weight. Take a deep breath, then a few more
Gentle stretches: Do neck rolls, shoulder rolls, child’s pose, and a seated forward bend—all slow and mindful
Breathe deeply: Begin with 4-7-8 breathing, then box breathing (4-4-4-4) for three rounds
Pause quietly: Sit or lie still, feel the quiet, maybe whisper a short prayer
Seal the routine: Say “thank you,” turn off the lights, lie down, and ease into restful sleep
The Science Behind Stretching and Nervous System Activation
Stretching isn’t just about loosening tight muscles—when done correctly, it can have a profound impact on your nervous system. One of the key players here is the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body and a major component of the parasympathetic nervous system. Stimulating it sends a signal to the body that it’s safe to relax, reset, and restore. When done consistently, this simple stretch becomes more than just a technique—it becomes a ritual. Its benefits are rooted in both science and holistic lifestyle principles:
Supports nervous system balance: Light stretches incorporated into the routine help shift the body from a state of “fight or flight” to “rest and digest.” Studies show this transition reduces overall stress activity by nearly 20 per cent
Releases muscular tension: This routine’s targeted stretches ease physical tension, cutting time to sleep by an estimated 5-10 minutes while preparing the body for deep rest
Calms an overactive mind: When paired with breathwork, the practice reduces pre-sleep anxiety by approximately 25 per cent. This mental quieting makes drifting into sleep feel natural rather than forced
Promotes deeper, restorative sleep: Stretching stimulates blood flow and supports natural melatonin production—the hormone essential for sleep quality—enhancing slow-wave sleep, where the body restores, repairs, and heals
Improves sleep efficiency: By mimicking the body’s natural cooling cycle at night, the routine enhances sleep efficiency by up to 30 per cent
Builds long-term healthy sleep habits: Repeating a calming routine for 20-30 days helps establish lasting behavioural patterns that make falling asleep and staying asleep easier
This technique is generally safe, but if you suffer from severe vertigo, epilepsy, or very low blood pressure, please consult a medical expert before trying it. If you experience any discomfort, dizziness, or imbalance during the stretch, stop immediately and avoid continuing without professional guidance.