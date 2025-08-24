Stretch your way to better sleep

You’re bone-tired, your body’s aching for rest, but the moment your head hits the pillow, your mind kicks into overdrive. Thoughts race, worries loop, and deep sleep stays just out of reach. Sleep isn’t just about closing your eyes—it’s about how deeply you rest. But stress and anxiety keep us stuck in survival mode, blocking the body from switching off. One of the simplest ways to access calm? A short, mindful ritual before bed. This five-minute stretch, when practiced with intention, can gently move your body out of stress mode and into a sleep-ready state.

Why Deep Sleep is Your Body’s Built-in Medicine

When we think of healing, we often rush toward supplements, routines, or remedies—but the body’s most powerful reset button is something we all have access to: deep sleep. It’s during deep sleep that the body enters repair mode—tissues regenerate, hormones rebalance, immunity strengthens, and the brain clears waste. To rest deeply, the body needs to move into the parasympathetic nervous system—a state of rest, digest, and heal.

The Luke Warm Deep Sleep Routine

Over the years, I’ve used this stretch with clients across age groups and conditions—and while it may look simple, the effect is powerful. It creates a gentle heaviness in the eyelids. That’s your nervous system switching gears—from stress to sleep mode.