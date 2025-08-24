With the fibre of your being

"It started with rolled oats,” says Niharika Sharma, “then I added soaked chia and flax seeds, chickpeas, and more salads.” Within three weeks, she felt her digestion pattern change. “I felt lighter, more focused, and my skin looked better,” says the 26-year-old software developer. Sharma is among the many wellness enthusiasts turning to ‘fibremaxxing’—the internet-coined wellness trend that champions upping your daily fibre intake to improve overall wellbeing. The promise? Better digestion, easier weight loss, blood sugar control, and even clearer skin. But is fibremaxxing really the gut-health grail it’s made out to be?

It involves making a conscious effort to meet or exceed the recommended daily fibre intake of 25 to 38 grams for adults, typically by loading up on fibre-rich foods and, in some cases, adding supplements. Shradha Khanna, AVP Nutrition & Research at Wellbeing Nutrition, explains, “Fibremaxxing was born from a real deficiency. Our diets today are low in fibre thanks to processed foods and poor eating habits.” In its original form, fibremaxxing encouraged people to consume more whole foods: legumes, seeds, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. But on social media, it quickly transformed into a solo act starring psyllium husk smoothies, raw oats, and double scoops of inulin powder. Somewhere along the way, fibre went from being one part of a balanced plate to becoming the plate. “When overdone, fibre can act as an anti-nutrient, interfering with mineral absorption, triggering bloating, and even damaging gut health,” she warns.