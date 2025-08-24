With the fibre of your being

"It started with rolled oats,” says Niharika Sharma, “then I added soaked chia and flax seeds, chickpeas, and more salads.” Within three weeks, she felt her digestion pattern change. “I felt lighter, more focused, and my skin looked better,” says the 26-year-old software developer. Sharma is among the many wellness enthusiasts turning to ‘fibremaxxing’—the internet-coined wellness trend that champions upping your daily fibre intake to improve overall wellbeing. The promise? Better digestion, easier weight loss, blood sugar control, and even clearer skin. But is fibremaxxing really the gut-health grail it’s made out to be?
It involves making a conscious effort to meet or exceed the recommended daily fibre intake of 25 to 38 grams for adults, typically by loading up on fibre-rich foods and, in some cases, adding supplements. Shradha Khanna, AVP Nutrition & Research at Wellbeing Nutrition, explains, “Fibremaxxing was born from a real deficiency. Our diets today are low in fibre thanks to processed foods and poor eating habits.” In its original form, fibremaxxing encouraged people to consume more whole foods: legumes, seeds, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. But on social media, it quickly transformed into a solo act starring psyllium husk smoothies, raw oats, and double scoops of inulin powder. Somewhere along the way, fibre went from being one part of a balanced plate to becoming the plate. “When overdone, fibre can act as an anti-nutrient, interfering with mineral absorption, triggering bloating, and even damaging gut health,” she warns.
When consumed in the right amounts—around 28 grams per day for women and 38 grams for men—it acts as a true metabolic powerhouse. It helps curb appetite and reduce overall food intake. Also, soluble fibre slows glucose absorption, which can lower fasting blood sugar levels by up to 10 per cent in people with diabetes. Even your heart benefits—just 5-10 grams of soluble fibre a day can bring down LDL cholesterol by about five per cent.
However, clinical nutritionist Divya Gandhi points out, fibremaxxing is not for everyone. “People with chronic constipation, high cholesterol, or poor gut health may benefit. But those with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Crohn’s disease, nutrient deficiencies like iron or calcium, sensitive stomachs or low fluid intake should tread carefully.” Side effects from overdoing it might include bloating, cramps, mineral malabsorption, diarrhoea and even constipation, often from not drinking enough water. Gandhi’s golden rules: increase slowly, hydrate generously, and most importantly, listen to your body.
Thirty-three-year-old marketing consultant Ritu Mehta found out the hard way. “I went from zero to fibre hero overnight,” she laughs. Overnight oats, psyllium, chia seeds and salads with every meal—all added at once. Within days, she felt constantly bloated, her energy crashed, and she developed cramps. After consulting a dietitian, Mehta realised she was overloading on fibre too quickly, especially with limited hydration. She adapted her approach, cutting down on raw fibre sources, soaking her seeds, and spreading fibre-rich foods throughout the day. “Fibre worked once I respected my body’s pace,” she shares.
In today’s fast-paced world, not everyone hits their fibre goals through food. That’s where supplements step in. Atul Rajani, founder of nutraceutical brand ‘Be.’, states, “We always tell consumers: a good supplement should complement, not replace, your meals. And the cleaner the formula—no fillers or synthetics—the better it works.” He strongly believes that gut health isn’t a trend. It’s a system that deserves an informed, personalised approach.
So should you fibremaxx? Only if you’re doing it right. Start slow, mix your sources, stay hydrated, and focus on fibre from whole food, not instead of it. Because at the end of the day, your gut isn’t following a hashtag. It’s following you.