Restorer of light in city of silk

Banaras, the City of Light, illuminated the sensibilities of Chandra Jain for 25 years. Her deep engagement with the traditional weavers of Banaras handloom was sort of a salvation for the craft. Though Jain doesn’t see herself as a savior, her efforts to revive Banarasi handloom craft is reflected in her exhibition, River Weaves: Brocades of Banaras, at the Bangalore International Centre, where she attempts to weave heritage brocades into the fabric of changing times, celebrating the rich artistry of Banarasi handloom and ecological practices that are slowly withering away.

Curated and designed by Chiara Nath and Siddhartha Das of Siddhartha Das Studio, the exhibition, through its main protagonist, the saris, invites visitors to look beyond the finished piece and care about what went into its making. There are emblematic saris—the ones we associate with Banarasi brocade—as well as those nearly forgotten ones, distinguished by fading colour palettes, natural dyes, and rare weaving techniques. “Only a few master weavers remain, and the young generation aren’t following the tradition. Our goal is to show people what is being lost and why it matters,” the septuagenarian says.

Jain’s personal connection with Banarasi brocade was sparked by the sight of the river darkened by industrial dyes. She met weavers with health issues from chemical exposure. Her focus moved from preservation to regeneration; restoring not only a craft, but also the dignity and wellbeing of those who practice it. Jain is reviving natural dyeing techniques that had vanished from Varanasi for more than 125 years, reintroducing dyes made from turmeric, indigo, manjishtha (madder), henna, saffron, pomegranate rind, and parijata flowers. “Chemical dyes have polluted the Ganga and are harming the health of the dyers. Natural dyeing is better for the land, the river, and the artisans who handle them,” the Lucknow-born revivalist says.