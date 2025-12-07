A poet between civilisations

The Western literary canon that seems an indestructible pillar of the Indian syllabi is Eurocentric, flawed, and so incomplete that it is a pity. It misses the voices of global literary eminence, a collection of South American poets and thinkers, whose thought towers over much of the world’s imagination. We discover them mostly as a private mission: Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Jorge Luis Borges, Mario Vargas Llosa, Pablo Neruda, or Roberto Bolano. And Octavio Paz, the subject of Indranil Chakravarty’s The Tree Within: The Mexican Nobel Laureate Octavio Paz’s Years in India, is one such entity, a literary giant we know little about. The book presents a rather unique biography of the poet. Not only is it thorough enough to sketch out his life in painstaking detail, but it also delves into background philosophies and movements that shaped Paz’s mind. Yet the most unique element of this biography is that it traces his links to Indian thought and culture, especially his stint in India as a foreign dignitary.

Is some of it forced? Was India one of the many minor influences that make up the poet’s world, but is blown up in the author’s imagination? “In India, when the night sky was brilliantly lit up with fireworks and all houses joyously decorated with lamps on Diwali night, they would remind him of Mixcoac.” Though here, the author almost ventures into fanfiction. Yet it does not detract from the book; it is legitimate to posit a hypothesis and research of such a subject. And the book does justice to this quest.

India and Indology played a huge role in the fabric of the society in which Paz grew up. Francisco I. Madero, who spearheaded the Mexican Revolution and later became President, was inspired by the Bhagavad Gita; except, he took it to mean that true winning came from bloodshed and revolution. Paz’s father-in-law, Garro, was both an Indologist and a Theosophist, learned in the Upanishads, and was introduced to Jiddu Krishnamurthy. Both Frida Kahlo and Garro were profoundly influenced by this new-age philosopher and mystic, and felt the way forward was to bypass the teachings of the West for a new interchange among other cultures and ancient thought systems. Lawyer and philosopher Vasconcelos sought a bridge between the Western and Eastern traditions. He admired Buddhism and Hinduism, the Upanishads and Advaita Vedanta. His influence extended to many writers and thinkers exploring Indian philosophy and thought, a kind of Hispanic Orientalism. There is also La China Poblana, a kidnapped Mughal princess whose clothes became symbolic of Mexican identity—the name being a misnomer.