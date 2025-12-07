"A Story Makes an Actor a Star": Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat has earned a reputation for stealing scenes with quiet intensity, but he insists it’s never the actor, but the story, that shines. With the new season of The Family Man, he steps into Rukma, a character whose arc unfolds from the first frame. In this conversation, he reflects on working alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the craft of building a role, and the way OTT has reshaped stardom.

What attracted you to Rukma’s character in The Family Man series?

When you know the franchise, you know that the ground is prepared. There are zero chances to go wrong in any direction. You see Rukma’s journey from the opening scene. You can see the arc of his character in the entire season. Besides, I was very keen to work with Manoj Bajpayee, and I knew I would have scenes with him. There was no reason to say no to the show.

Were there any pressures about working with Manoj Bajpayee, known for his impeccable performances?

I always believe that if you have great players in the opposite team, the pressure is less. I was being led by a great performer, so why would that worry me? I knew Bajpayee would not let me spoil a scene. I had to go with my detailing and work on my character. An actor is like a prism—you have to be at the right angle to shine like a rainbow.

How do you prepare for a character?

There isn’t much to it. But I read the script repeatedly. And because of this, after some time, I start to see the character slowly before my eyes. When our grandmothers told us stories as children, a different world would unfold before our eyes. I also try to create a world in this way. A good character has subtle nuances, which is why the character can be presented more strongly on screen than on stage.

After the arrival of OTT, do you think that the value of an actor has increased over that of a star?

I believe that the film’s story is the real star. And when the story is the star, everyone else is just a part of it. And a good story gives birth to a good film. A story makes an actor a star.