"A Story Makes an Actor a Star": Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat has earned a reputation for stealing scenes with quiet intensity, but he insists it’s never the actor, but the story, that shines. With the new season of The Family Man, he steps into Rukma, a character whose arc unfolds from the first frame. In this conversation, he reflects on working alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the craft of building a role, and the way OTT has reshaped stardom.
What attracted you to Rukma’s character in The Family Man series?
When you know the franchise, you know that the ground is prepared. There are zero chances to go wrong in any direction. You see Rukma’s journey from the opening scene. You can see the arc of his character in the entire season. Besides, I was very keen to work with Manoj Bajpayee, and I knew I would have scenes with him. There was no reason to say no to the show.
Were there any pressures about working with Manoj Bajpayee, known for his impeccable performances?
I always believe that if you have great players in the opposite team, the pressure is less. I was being led by a great performer, so why would that worry me? I knew Bajpayee would not let me spoil a scene. I had to go with my detailing and work on my character. An actor is like a prism—you have to be at the right angle to shine like a rainbow.
How do you prepare for a character?
There isn’t much to it. But I read the script repeatedly. And because of this, after some time, I start to see the character slowly before my eyes. When our grandmothers told us stories as children, a different world would unfold before our eyes. I also try to create a world in this way. A good character has subtle nuances, which is why the character can be presented more strongly on screen than on stage.
After the arrival of OTT, do you think that the value of an actor has increased over that of a star?
I believe that the film’s story is the real star. And when the story is the star, everyone else is just a part of it. And a good story gives birth to a good film. A story makes an actor a star.
As an actor, how obedient are you to the director?
The director is the true captain of a film. So, one has to follow their vision. However, if I disagree with the director somewhere, I explain it to them. On the other hand, an actor also has their own perspective about the story or the character. A project turns out well through the convergence of both perspectives.
You and Vijay Varma are good friends from FTII. Have both of you ever had a friendly competition?
Not at all. Our relationship is like that of brothers. The other day we were playing cards together. Work has never come between our friendship. In the early days of our careers, a few friends from FTII opened a WhatsApp group. In this group, we would share where we were going for auditions. I feel that if Vijay is in a film, half the battle is won. That’s my feeling about him.
How do you handle rejection?
Rejection is a part of life. It’s not that big a deal. Rejection makes an actor better. And I don’t think an actor is rejected. I am rejected when I am not suitable for a character. However, it certainly feels a little bad.
Do you believe that the advent of OTT has helped you with recognition?
Definitely, OTT has given me many great opportunities. Especially a series like Paatal Lok, which gave me the recognition I deserved.
In any film or series, your presence is often more commanding than that of other actors. What would you like to say about this?
The dominance of my character, not mine. Actors bring some character to the screen. This does not mean we are trying to suppress another actor; we only try to suppress the character they are playing, based on the script.