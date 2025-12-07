Breaking the mould

Clay is having a moment again—no longer confined to studios, it now shapes the visual language of contemporary living. From functional objects to sculptural accents and collectible editions, pottery-derived forms are reclaiming centre stage. Clay has become a renewed status symbol, shaped by its material honesty, its tactile richness and the luxury of space required to display it.

“Art has always had a story to it—a personal journey of making as the artist spends endless hours evolving with the work, or a narrative the piece itself communicates,” says Mumbai-based ceramic artist Rashi Jain, founder of Studio Karva. Today, those stories are finding their way into homes through functional objects and mass appeal, as the boundaries between art, design and utility soften. A pooja thali becomes a design statement; a vase doubles as sculpture; a platter becomes a collectible.

Chef and designer Eeshaan Kashyap recounts being asked to create something as specific as a remote-control holder—an example of how everyday objects are gaining an artistic, handcrafted sensibility. It signals a new kind of consumer: one fluent in the language of lifestyle retail, yet drawn to the aura of the handmade.