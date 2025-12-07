From a humorous angle

There is humour in almost every situation, and no one spots it faster than cartoonists and comedians. Their reflections don’t always sting; instead, they offer clarity wrapped in wit. Rather than providing mere comic relief in an otherwise serious moment, they use humour to critique the situation itself, often with a touch of sarcasm. This is exactly what BP Acharya’s Obtuse Angle does so well.

Acharya, a senior officer of the 1983 IAS batch, calls these moments of humorous insight his ‘obtuse angle’, lending the book its title. The collection gathers cartoons drawn and published over nearly four decades, tracing his journey as an IAS officer, including his early years at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

His love for RK Laxman is evident, and his continued preference for black-and-white cartoons—which he believes have a classic appeal—largely stems from that influence. Drawn with an easy hand and a sharp eye, the cartoons touch everything under the sun: IAS training days, political jingoism, rising religious intolerance, floods, caste, sports, the economy, and the everyday churn of the news cycle.