Looming large: How Indian textiles' cut-above reinvention is shaping fashion globally

Reimagining heritage, therefore, began with trust-building. Pero’s collaborations were guided by a clear, unwavering vision: to work closely with India’s craftspeople and bring their skills into new, global conversations. One breakthrough moment came when the brand introduced polka dots across all five artisan clusters it collaborated with. “The craftspeople were hesitant initially. They said, ‘If we do polka dot in ikat, the result won’t be perfect.’ But I told them, ‘It’s the beauty of your technique and it’s okay if it’s not perfect—I want to do it that way.’ That’s when they opened up,” she shares. Years later, the effect is unmistakable. A global client can spot a Pero creation and instantly recognise the craft—be it jamdani, bandhani, or another storied technique.

Even when she drew inspiration from the classic angarkha, she reimagined it with irreverent ease—an elegant overlay styled over jeans and a T-shirt. “That’s why even after working with such traditional crafts and ethnic motifs, we could touch the hearts of people overseas. It’s not like we did not respect the origin of the craft; we looked at it from a different lens,” she explains.

This philosophy—India at the core, global in its gaze—runs through the country’s rising wave of homegrown labels. They aren’t here to romanticise the past; they’re here to honour it by making it relevant. For many of these designers, the studio is an extension of the workshop; the creative process, an ongoing dialogue. It’s an exchange of intent, technique, and imagination—patching scraps with legacy embroideries, weaving waste yarns into runway-ready fabrics, reinventing what craftsmanship can look like today. The result is a new vocabulary of Indian style—polished, quietly radical, and deeply meaningful.