OTT Review | Primitive War

The biggest appeal of Primitive War is its undeniably fun premise: the Vietnam War, but with dinosaurs. On a special mission to retrieve a missing US Army platoon, Sergeant Baker and his men, known as the Vulture Squad, find themselves battling ancient creatures deep inside the forests of Vietnam. From terrestrial to aerial to aquatic, the squad encounters every kind of dinosaur. Every action set piece, line of dialogue, and character arc feels like an answer to the question: “How would a cheesy 80s Hollywood action film handle this scene?” That, in fact, is one of the film’s greatest strengths. It is unapologetic about its influences. Even the visuals and lighting recall 80s jungle actioners like The Predator, and instead of feeling outdated, they add a sweet tinge of nostalgia.

The film is a glorious parade of familiar clichés. The most obvious example comes right at the beginning: US Army helicopters soaring over lush jungles to the quintessential Vietnam War anthem. From there, it is one action-movie cliché after another: a character sacrificing themselves for the group; a squad made up of pure tropes, from the wisecracking loudmouth to the clueless newbie; a mission that turns out to be fake before escalating into a fight to save the country or planet; a montage of memories before death. Instead of making the film predictable, these well-known clichés accentuate its cheesiness.