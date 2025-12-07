Pure mettle

Across Indian homes, the way we entertain is evolving—towards spaces that feel intentional, tactile, and beautifully crafted. Answering this shift with sculptural elegance is ellementry’s Marble-Metal Collection. Founded in 2018 by Ayush Baid, ellementry has become synonymous with mindful design and the beauty of handcrafted imperfection. The Marble-Metal Collection captures that philosophy effortlessly. Think sculptural forms with a whisper of quiet luxury: cool marble softened by warm metal, sleek silhouettes accented with brass frangipani motifs, and airy hand-woven detailing.

“The collection is a study in balance—of textures, materials, moods,” says Riddhima Khandelwal, co-founder and Creative Head, ellementry. “The raw meets the refined, and together they create a timeless harmony that elevates everyday living.”

Hero pieces include the Frangipani Marble & Metal Bowl, a rounded Marble Trinket Box, a sleek Marble & Metal Platter, and Weave Pillar Candle Holders and Baskets—each one transforming effortlessly from functional serveware to sculptural décor. True to ellementry’s ethos, every piece is handcrafted using time-honoured techniques, all produced within a vertically integrated ecosystem that guards quality, authenticity, and craft.