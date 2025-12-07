Single parent, double trouble

Kunal Kemmu returns to the screen with a renewed blend of heart and humour. A year after making an impressive directorial debut with the comedy Madgaon Express, he is back in front of the camera with Netflix’s drama Single Papa, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Kemmu plays Gaurav Gehlot, a well-meaning but slightly clueless man who—fresh off a divorce—decides to adopt a baby. The decision stuns everyone around him; Gaurav is hardly the person they imagine navigating the unpredictable, often chaotic world of parenthood. But that’s exactly where the sweetness and comedy begin.

Even though Kemmu is a father in real life, it was the show’s concept that drew him in. “It was one of those scripts that made me laugh and also touched a nerve. It was refreshing, and I connected to the premise. It also talks about the perception that men are immature, and when someone like Gaurav says he wants to adopt a child and be responsible, imagine what happens in a typical Indian family. That stood out for me,” he says.

Family has long been central to Indian storytelling, and cinema has often mirrored the changing dynamics of marriage and parenting. Kemmu hopes Single Papa will add to that conversation. In 2019, single-parent adoptions in India accounted for less than 4% of total adoptions, and the number of single men adopting was even lower.

“People know these things exist, but they don’t always talk about them,” he says. “You may have heard of single parents, but have you dealt with one or been one? Entertainment sometimes touches on topics that start conversations. Even the title Single Papa gets you curious. The show is warm and entertaining, but it also has a sensitive core.”