Single parent, double trouble

Kunal Kemmu returns to the screen with a renewed blend of heart and humour. A year after making an impressive directorial debut with the comedy Madgaon Express, he is back in front of the camera with Netflix’s drama Single Papa, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Kemmu plays Gaurav Gehlot, a well-meaning but slightly clueless man who—fresh off a divorce—decides to adopt a baby. The decision stuns everyone around him; Gaurav is hardly the person they imagine navigating the unpredictable, often chaotic world of parenthood. But that’s exactly where the sweetness and comedy begin.
Even though Kemmu is a father in real life, it was the show’s concept that drew him in. “It was one of those scripts that made me laugh and also touched a nerve. It was refreshing, and I connected to the premise. It also talks about the perception that men are immature, and when someone like Gaurav says he wants to adopt a child and be responsible, imagine what happens in a typical Indian family. That stood out for me,” he says.
Family has long been central to Indian storytelling, and cinema has often mirrored the changing dynamics of marriage and parenting. Kemmu hopes Single Papa will add to that conversation. In 2019, single-parent adoptions in India accounted for less than 4% of total adoptions, and the number of single men adopting was even lower.
“People know these things exist, but they don’t always talk about them,” he says. “You may have heard of single parents, but have you dealt with one or been one? Entertainment sometimes touches on topics that start conversations. Even the title Single Papa gets you curious. The show is warm and entertaining, but it also has a sensitive core.”
Kemmu, father to seven-year-old Inaaya, admits he shares several traits with his on-screen persona. “I didn’t need to put in much effort,” he laughs. “Gaurav’s carefree attitude and sensitive nature drew me in because we’re very similar. I just slipped into the character.”
Real-life parenting, however, comes with its own challenges, especially when you’re a celebrity parent navigating constant media attention. Kemmu takes it in stride. “You have to adapt,” Kemmu says. “Evolution isn’t always positive. There are both pros and cons to it. The industry keeps changing. Whether it’s paparazzi culture, or now AI, or whatever the next big worry is. When you think you’ve understood one problem, three more show up. So you take one day at a time and hope for the best, plan for the worst.” The same mantra goes to his parenting.
With 2025 proving a lacklustre year for big-ticket releases, Kemmu remains in two minds about the emergence of short-form, algorithm-driven content and what it means for creators. “It definitely liberates creators,” he says. “But it also dilutes attention spans. From the moment people wake up, they have entertainment on their phones in different formats. The number of places to get content is now more than the number of people who want to tune in. So it becomes hugely competitive, not just for professionals, but for anyone with a phone.”
Showing up with sincerity is what drives Kemmu as an artist. He believes that conviction is what ultimately draws people in, even as audiences and platforms shift constantly. “We just have to keep doing our work with honesty, because that’s what brings the audience back,” he says. “It keeps us on our toes. You realise people won’t show up just because something releases—you have to give them something worth their time. And in theatres, more than money, it’s the effort it takes for a family to step out. You have to respect that.”