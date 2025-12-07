Written in stone and code

The first time Sathya Govindarajulu walked into the Brihadeeswarar Temple with a VR headset in hand, the priests paused mid-ritual. Visitors stared. A child tugged her arm and asked if she was “bringing a video game to Shiva.” Based in Thanjavur, the 52-year-old is building a technological bridge to India’s heritage. As the founder of TechVoyager, a virtual-reality solutions company, Govindarajulu is reimagining how we preserve, experience, and understand cultural memory. Using 3D scanning, VR, AR, terrestrial mapping, and 3D modelling and printing, TechVoyager transforms static monuments into living, breathing virtual experiences.

Founded in 2022, the company sits in the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu. “Thanjavur carries its history in stone,” she says. “Hundreds of our temples are still living spaces of worship… their stories are known only to locals or historians. That heritage stands at risk of being forgotten.” Through the platform, a visitor today can virtually meet Raja Raja Chola, interact with a 3D-printed Chola artefact, or take a guided virtual walk through a temple—all without leaving the room.

Govindarajulu’s journey began in a home where conversations drifted easily between languages, literature, temple lore, and the Chola legacy. “People rarely knew about our architectural brilliance, which deserved to be rediscovered,” she recalls. Tourism, she felt, had grown hollow. Travellers snapped photos, posted them online, and left without understanding what they had seen. “Immersive tech can transform that casual visit into a guided discovery,” she says.