Book Excerpt: The Wars Behind the War

While the tempo of irregular warfare had picked up velocity, India had to ensure complete secrecy of the training camps and mandated that no Indian should participate in any crossborder operation lest they be caught. The principle of plausible deniability was of supreme importance. This became even more important as the Indian PM set of on a tour of Europe and the US.

It was this concern that worried the commanders sick when Leading Seaman Chiman Singh who was training the frogmen in Plassey inadvertently walked into East Pakistan with his Mukti Bahini Frogmen Commandos on November 1. He was immediately declared MIA (Missing in Action). He was under strict instructions not to cross the India-East Pakistan border. His death, or worse his capture, would reveal India’s hand in the covert war and provide the evidence the Pakistan Army was so desperately seeking.

***

By all accounts, Nixon’s face-off with Mrs Gandhi in the Oval Office was angry, protracted, and explosive. Nixon thought she was a warmonger, and she thought he was helping along genocide. The conversation was propelled not just by totally opposite views of a brewing war but a hearty personal contempt they had for each other.

According to Kissinger, Mrs Gandhi’s tone was that of a ‘professor praising a slightly backward student’, which Nixon received with ‘glassy eyed politeness’. She hammered away at Pakistan’s persistent hate-India campaign, policies in Baluchistan and the North-West Frontier Province, and its treacherous and deceitful mistreatment of the Bengali people.

Nixon denounced the Bengali insurgents for interfering with relief supplies on ships near Chittagong harbour, emphasising that this kind of guerrilla warfare would have to rely on sophisticated training and equipment.

This was moment the PM was prepared for, being nailed for directly training the Mukti Bahini. It can be safely speculated the Indian PM was aware that Chiman Singh was MIA and the last thing she wanted to be confronted with was picture of him having been arrested by the Pakistan Army while she feigned innocence.

Mrs Gandhi’s reply delivered calmly is a classic: ‘India has been accused of supporting guerilla activity, but the situation was not clear.’ Gandhi deflected the issue and skipped to Mujib’s trial and Yahya Khan’s talk of jihad.

Kissinger understandably winced at Gandhi’s protestations that she knew nothing about the guerrillas in East Pakistan and was incensed by India’s relationship with the Soviet Union. He was also bitter at India for winning support in the US media and Congress.

Nixon wound up with a steely warning. He said it was impossible to calculate with precision the steps other great powers might take if India were to initiate hostilities, indicating not just the reaction of the United States but also the possibility of Chinese intervention. This implicit threat hung in the Oval Office as the final ugly moment.

Kissinger later declared this was undoubtedly the worst meeting Nixon had had with any foreign leader. Mrs. Gandhi remarked, ‘My visit to Nixon did anything but avert the war.’

The memorial to the summit meeting could not have been better put as Kissinger said, ‘The Paks are up the creek.’ And Nixon replied, ‘The Indians have screwed us.’

Around the same time, in early November, an eight-member delegation, including Air Marshal Rahim Khan and Lt Gen Gul Hasan, accompanied Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the People’s Republic of China. Zhou spoke about Sino-Pak relations but made no mention of any external threats to Pakistan or defending its territorial integrity. Bhutto summed it up by saying, ‘Pakistan can hope for little help from China’ and told the Shah of Iran, ‘I returned empty-handed.’

There is reason to believe the Indians were not aware of the Chinese position. But it is curious that despite Bhutto’s assessment, GHQ Rawalpindi kept assuring Pakistani forces in the east that the Chinese will open up a front with India. Maybe it was on the basis of assurances from the White House.

On her return to India, Mrs Gandhi made a statement in Parliament on 15 November without any exaggerated claims of success. She argued that the root causes of the problem were the refusal of the Pakistani military regime to respect the electoral verdict, the reign of terror it let loose on the people of Bangladesh, and the resultant influx of refugees into India. These hard realities were highlighted to the leaders she met. She added that her visit helped to restore relations with Britain, which had suffered a serious setback in 1965. She summarised by saying India could not depend on the international community to solve problems for them. Her piece de’ résistance was what she said in an interview to Newsweek: ‘It is our assessment that East Bengal cannot remain united with Pakistan ever again in the same way it has been.’

The subcontinent was hurtling towards war.

The battle lines were drawn. In the eastern front, the scale and intensity of operations by the Mukti Bahini rose sharply in November. The fiercest of these operations took place at Boyra, close to Jessore, on the night of November 12. This infiltration (by 2 Sikh LI of the Indian Army) remained undetected till the 19th and the Pakistani brigade in Jessore was assigned to dislodge the intruders. Two companies from the Pakistan Army’s 22nd and 38th Frontier Force were ordered to attack and dislodge the intruders, and this exercise failed miserably. Later, the 38th Frontier Force was forced back from its defences, leaving behind all their equipment. This incident proved that on one hand the Pakistani troops had lost both their morale and their staying power, and on the other, the Indians were fully determined to succeed.

On November 21, at 6 am when the attack was launched by the Pakistanis, and as they advanced, the Indian’s amphibious tanks (PT 76 of 45 Cav) opened up from hidden positions behind a grove of trees. The Pakistanis had assumed that this was an area not accessible to tanks. The Pakistan Air Force was called in, and when the Sabres appeared overhead, they were intercepted by Indian Folland Gnats. Pakistan lost three aircraft and India captured two pilots—Parvaiz Mehdi Qureshi, the future chief of the PAF, and Flt Lt Khalil Ahmed—bailed out over Indian soil. Flying Officer Abdul Qayyum Mazhar was killed in action and Wg Cdr Afzal Chaudhry crash-landed near a PAF base and escaped capture.

All the 13/14 American-made M24 Chafee light tanks made a disastrous thrust over open ground into concentrated fire from Indian tanks and recoilless guns. Pakistan lost these tanks and many men.