Go goa gone: The dark underbelly of the sunshine state

“In doing that, Goa did something that planners today in the West are still talking about—it brought in a growth boundary. You could build within the settlement pockets of a village,” says environmental planner Noronha. For nearly two decades—from 1986 to the early 2000s—the system largely held. Villages grew, but not at the cost of hillocks, khazans, fields and forests. Then, gradually, the rot set in. “Today the plan and the state lie in tatters,” he adds.

The turning point, activists argue, came with political meddling and legal sleight of hand. The most damaging blow came in 2017, with the introduction of Section 16B to the Town and Country Planning Act. It legalised what critics call spot zoning—allowing private landowners to seek special permissions to build in non-settlement zones. Environmental lawyer Sherlekar says, “This is a state-sponsored real estate scam.” According to him, the process is alarmingly simple. “All landowners—mostly outsiders—have to do is write to the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department saying there is an ‘error’ in zoning, that settlement land was wrongly marked as agricultural or natural cover. And they get permission.”

A March 2024 notification only sharpened the problem. The fee for “correction of zones” was raised from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 per sq m. “It was like zone shopping—you pay fees, get the desired zone,” Sherlekar says. Even construction limits were quietly diluted. “More provisions were given for additional height and Floor Area Ratio—up to 20 per cent higher,” he adds.

The erosion extends beyond planning into forest governance. In 2023, both the TCP and forest minister opposed a proposed tiger reserve corridor before the High Court. “The government itself objected. The court ruled against it. Then the forest minister said he would challenge the order in the Supreme Court,” says Sherlekar. “When the authority itself works against forests and wildlife—who do you trust?”

Tourism stakeholders see the fallout on the ground. Jack Sukhija, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), is unequivocal: “One thing is clear: the crisis has been facilitated by the administration, which has either chosen to look the other way or been an active participant. Earlier, most investors were locals or people who lived in Goa and therefore understood its ethos. Today, owners do not live here; they invest and expect management to run everything.”

Shadow Economy

According to Fernandes, hafta raj had Birch allegedly paying Rs 25 lakh a month. Others, he says, paid far more. The scale of this parallel economy has made Goa fertile ground for organised crime, fuelling drugs, prostitution and money laundering. “The famed Tito’s Lane—each establishment is paying Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per month. People ask for proof—unfortunately, there is no money trail in bribes,” says Fernandes.

A popular DJ and former nightclub consultant, speaking on condition of anonymity, describes how black money moves through casinos, real estate and hospitality. “Goa is a cash-heavy industry. Drugs were always a problem in Goa, but never this blatant. Prostitution goes hand in hand with casinos attracting high-net-worth individuals who demand all kinds of services.” For casino-goers, the sex trade has found cover in massage parlours and spas in Panjim. With rising tourist inflows, activists warn of growing human trafficking under the guise of “well-paying jobs.” Fernandes asks the obvious question. “Are you telling me the police don’t know about it? If you’re paying performers Rs 25 lakh to a crore, how are these establishments making money?” Goa’s trafficking pipeline has acquired a distinctly Russian accent—young women arriving on tourist visas, quickly absorbed into a shadow economy that runs through nightclubs, beach shacks, and rented villas. What looks like leisure tourism often masks coercion, exploitation, and illegal stays, with occasional busts revealing the darker side: two spas in Colva were recently sealed after raids rescued nine women and saw three suspects arrested in a prostitution racket, and Goa police have even booked Russian nationals for illegal stays and related offenses as authorities try to clamp down on visa abuse and exploitation.

Many global tourist destinations levy a second-home tax to curb speculation. Goa does not. And the numbers are damning. He argues that Goa should tax by domicile. “For a government job in Goa you need 15 years of continuous residence. Unless you domicile in Goa for 15 years, you should pay a second-house tax on all residential and commercial properties,” explains Noronha. Such a move, he says, would significantly boost state revenues.

With activism still alive, and a few brave voices willing to speak up despite personal cost, the real Goa—its tourism success story rooted in balance and restraint—feels lost. Yet, against the lapping blue waters of reform, it still aches to shine.