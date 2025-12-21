The Philosophy of Concrete

At first glance, they look like cities caught mid-air—towers hovering above cracked earth, staircases leading nowhere, bridges that seem to levitate. But linger longer inside the worlds of painter Gigi Scaria, and you realise these aren’t just structures; they are states of being. His recent works unfold like cognitive terrains where architecture becomes philosophy.

Born in Kothanalloor, Kerala, and shaped by nearly three decades in Delhi, Scaria paints the emotional physics of urban life—the push and pull of migration, memory, ambition and survival. The disciplined quiet of Kerala and the relentless velocity of Delhi collapse into his canvases as floating homes, sedimented staircases and vertical townships that feel at once dreams and documentary.

A graduate of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, Scaria approaches the city as both metaphor and memoir. His practice probes how urban spaces mutate—and how those changes are experienced differently by those who merely pass through and those who stay long enough. In his world, perspective bends, gravity softens, and architecture becomes a psychological geography: a map of aspiration, displacement and longing.

Works such as Floating Memories and Never-Ending Loop—both monumental acrylics measuring 5 ft x 4 ft—presented at Abu Dhabi Art with Rizq Art Initiative, distil this vision with haunting clarity. Towering, stepwell-like masses rise—or descend—out of arid, fractured earth. Fortress, township and ruin merge into one slow architectural exhale.