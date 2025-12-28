Barking up the Right Tree

When Cyclone Vardah tore through Chennai in 2016, it didn’t just flood homes and snap power lines. It uprooted the city’s green lungs. Over 1.7 lakh trees were lost overnight. As roads lay blocked and neighbourhoods paralysed, volunteers stepped in to help the Chennai City Police clear debris and salvage what could still be saved. Among them was Krishnakumar S, founder of the NGO Thuvakkam, and his small team of green warriors.

Krishnakumar is best known today for bringing Miyawaki forests into the heart of Indian cities. Developed in the 1970s by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the method recreates natural forests by planting native species very densely in multiple layers—shrubs, sub-trees, trees, and canopy species—allowing rapid growth in small, unused urban spaces. “People usually say we don’t have space to green our cities,” says the 32-year-old. “I wanted to figure out a way to make cities greener with very little land.”

But long before Miyawaki became his method, disaster response was already shaping his work. After Cyclone Vardah, his team moved every in the city, lifting fallen trees back into place using ropes, broken branches, and bare hands. “By sunrise, nearly 100 trees were standing again, given a fresh chance to live,” he says. It was not a one-off effort, but part of a larger belief in protecting city’s spaces.