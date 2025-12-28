India’s Luxe Pilgrimages

Farther downstream, in Haridwar, Bengaluru engineer Siddharth Moghe’s pilgrimages lead him to Pilibhit House—once an ancient ashram, later an aristocrat’s abode, now reborn by IHCL SeleQtions into a heritage retreat. The house stands poised on the banks of the Ganga, with its own private ghat and an evening aarti. The sanctity is palpable, yet without the frenzy of Har ki Pauri. A few kilometres away in Almora, at The Kumaon, the air is crisp and clean, carrying the faint chime of temple bells through cedar-lined ridges. Here, devotion feels elemental—private aartis at shrines like Kasar Devi, Jageshwar, and the revered Kakdighat unfold not as spectacle but as whisper. Faith, in these mountains, is stripped of ornamentation.

Farther north, in Ladakh at Stonehedge, the mountains breathe a different kind of luxury—one rooted in reflection. “Our vision has always been to create an authentic bridge between tourism and wellness,” says founder Stanzin. The property collaborates with local monks to host workshops on Buddhist mind training, compassion, and the art of Lo-jong—mental transformation through gentleness and clarity.

The in-house spa, inspired by Sowa Rigpa, the Tibetan system of healing, restores the body’s five elements through herbal compresses and oil rituals.

The path to the divine has not vanished—it has simply been repaved. The Six Senses Fort Barwara, once a 14th-century fortress, now shelters a temple dedicated to Radha and Krishna in its Zenana Mahal. As dusk deepens, the priest begins the aarti, flames swaying in rhythm with Sanskrit chants, incense curling like memory in the air. “Many arrive for rest and rejuvenation,” shares the team, “but they leave remembering the temple most.” Further west, in Maharashtra, at the centuries-old Sawantwadi Palace, once a royal residence and now a home of heritage, devotion finds many forms. Here, temple visits, local meals, and ancient art practices become meditative acts. “We want every guest to feel the rhythm of this place—its faith, its art, and its people,” says Shraddha Lakham Sawant Bhonsle, Chef and Owner.

Guests often find themselves drawn to nearby shrines—the tranquil Vitthal Mandir, or the modest Ganesh temple near the dam. Back at the palace, walls whisper stories through the 16th-century art of Ganjifa painting, each hand-painted card a marvel of devotion. Every room tells a tale from the Dashavatar, while local artists invite guests to try painting a card themselves. Nearby, in Pinguli village, shadow puppeteers breathe myth into motion, their age-old craft flickering like memory in lamplight.

A short coastal drive leads to Coco Shambhala, Sindhudurg—a luxury retreat woven seamlessly into nature’s embrace. Here, the day begins with a journey to the 14th-century Laxmi Narayan Temple in Walaval village, where Hemadpanti stonework and lotus motifs mirror the calm of devotees offering prayers. That same sense of restoration led traveller and storyteller Sucheta Thakur eastward, to the ghats of Varanasi. “We decided to go to Varanasi on a whim and somehow managed to find a room at Guleria Kothi, a 300-year-old haveli-turned-hotel on the banks of the Ganga.” The haveli, perched right on the river, is reached either by private boat or through serpentine lanes that wind through the old city. The scent of sandalwood, the sound of temple bells, and the sight of flickering diyas drifting downstream all merge into a quiet, hypnotic rhythm.