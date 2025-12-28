India’s Luxe Pilgrimages

Across India, faith is being reimagined—not through austerity, but through ease and intention. The pilgrimage, once defined by dust, endurance, and deprivation, now unfolds with comfort and care: travellers arrive in chauffeur-driven cars, rest in sensitively restored havelis, and meditate beneath canopies of handwoven cloth. This shift does not dilute spirituality; it reframes it, allowing devotion to coexist with refinement. As India itself has changed—more prosperous, more globally attuned—so too has the idea of pilgrimage. What was once a test of endurance is increasingly an immersive experience, shaped by time, access, and choice, reflecting a country learning to carry its faith forward without leaving its present behind. What was once a test of endurance, marked by crowds, and simplicity, is now an experience of quiet contemplation shaped by comfort and aesthetics.
The air in Varanasi at dawn feels suspended—thick with smoke, prayer, and the slow shimmer of the Ganga. A saffron sun begins to rise as temple bells ring from every direction. From the terrace of the Taj Nadesar Palace, the scent of marigold and sandalwood wafts through the corridors.
A woman in a white chikankari kurta sits cross-legged on her balcony, sipping tulsi tea as she watches priests prepare for the morning aarti. She is here on pilgrimage—but not the kind that leaves her blistered and weary. Hers is a journey of devotion wrapped in design, contemplation gilded with comfort. “People want to feel close to something ancient,” says Meera Khatri, founder of the boutique travel company Yatra Luxe, which designs spiritual retreats across India. “But they don’t see why faith has to come with fatigue. For them, luxury pilgrimage isn’t about indulgence—it’s about intimacy.”
Indeed, the new pilgrim’s path winds as much through heritage hotels and spa sanctuaries as through temples and ghats. In Rameswaram, guests start their day with sunrise yoga by the sea before a guided dip in the 22 sacred wells—followed by an Ayurvedic lunch prepared with coastal produce. In Amritsar, they join the dawn prayers at the Golden Temple, then return to the colonial calm of Welcomhotel Amritsar for a breakfast inspired by the langar—parathas with white butter, saffron chai, and halwa. And in Ladakh, at The Ultimate Travelling Camp, monks lead meditation under the open sky, and guests sleep under yak-wool blankets as butter lamps flicker beside them.
What binds these journeys is not extravagance, but elevation—a desire to merge faith and finesse. “Pilgrimage today is about beauty as a bridge to the divine,” says sociologist and travel writer Shreya Joshi. The trend has found its most enthusiastic following among India’s affluent, educated, and globally exposed travellers. Many are in their 30s and 40s, balancing ambition with a yearning for pause. “After years of chasing deadlines, I wanted a journey that felt deeper,” says Delhi interior designer Ruchika Mahajan, who travelled to Kedarnath via helicopter last summer and stayed at an eco-lodge in Guptkashi.
This reimagining of pilgrimage reflects a generational shift. Younger Indians are less interested in the rigidity of ritual and more drawn to experiences that feel meaningful and personal. Faith is being reinterpreted through culture—woven into architecture, art, and food—and increasingly expressed through an aesthetic of calm and authenticity. “My friends and I don’t go for religious reasons,” says Arya Kapoor, a 29-year-old creative strategist from Mumbai. “We go for energy. I think we’re all looking for something real, something still.” For a generation overwhelmed by stimulation, stillness has become the ultimate luxury. “I used to think of pilgrimage as noisy and chaotic,” says Nisha Anand, a 42-year-old fashion consultant who recently took a solo trip to Haridwar. “But staying by the river, waking up to the sound of bells, feeling the air change at sunrise—it was meditative.”
It’s not a rejection of faith, but a rephrasing of it. In Puri, the Mayfair Heritage offers temple tours guided by historians and dinners inspired by the Jagannath Temple kitchen. In Bodh Gaya, minimalist luxury resorts reinterpret Buddhist philosophy through clean architecture and sound healing rituals. Even Madurai’s temple corridors are seeing travellers who linger over the geometry of gopurams. Travellers are rediscovering the spiritual design of their own land.
Rishikesh has long been the haunt of seekers and dreamers. “It’s not just a dip,” says Hurlene Kharbanda, a Mumbai PR and marketing strategist who returns every year to Rishikesh for Aurra Shuddhi Inkk’s Full Moon Ganga Dupki. “It’s a surrender.” For Kharbanda, this annual immersion is no longer a single cleanse—it has evolved into a ritual of reverence. The experience unfolds over three languid days—mornings steeped in Bach Flower grounding rituals, moonlit prayers, and laughter suspended between silences. Each dip becomes an act of stillness; each chant, a ripple of grace. Their chosen sanctuary, Yog Niketan—an ashram-turned-luxe retreat—spills onto sweeping views of the Ganga.
Farther downstream, in Haridwar, Bengaluru engineer Siddharth Moghe’s pilgrimages lead him to Pilibhit House—once an ancient ashram, later an aristocrat’s abode, now reborn by IHCL SeleQtions into a heritage retreat. The house stands poised on the banks of the Ganga, with its own private ghat and an evening aarti. The sanctity is palpable, yet without the frenzy of Har ki Pauri. A few kilometres away in Almora, at The Kumaon, the air is crisp and clean, carrying the faint chime of temple bells through cedar-lined ridges. Here, devotion feels elemental—private aartis at shrines like Kasar Devi, Jageshwar, and the revered Kakdighat unfold not as spectacle but as whisper. Faith, in these mountains, is stripped of ornamentation.
Farther north, in Ladakh at Stonehedge, the mountains breathe a different kind of luxury—one rooted in reflection. “Our vision has always been to create an authentic bridge between tourism and wellness,” says founder Stanzin. The property collaborates with local monks to host workshops on Buddhist mind training, compassion, and the art of Lo-jong—mental transformation through gentleness and clarity.
The in-house spa, inspired by Sowa Rigpa, the Tibetan system of healing, restores the body’s five elements through herbal compresses and oil rituals.
The path to the divine has not vanished—it has simply been repaved. The Six Senses Fort Barwara, once a 14th-century fortress, now shelters a temple dedicated to Radha and Krishna in its Zenana Mahal. As dusk deepens, the priest begins the aarti, flames swaying in rhythm with Sanskrit chants, incense curling like memory in the air. “Many arrive for rest and rejuvenation,” shares the team, “but they leave remembering the temple most.” Further west, in Maharashtra, at the centuries-old Sawantwadi Palace, once a royal residence and now a home of heritage, devotion finds many forms. Here, temple visits, local meals, and ancient art practices become meditative acts. “We want every guest to feel the rhythm of this place—its faith, its art, and its people,” says Shraddha Lakham Sawant Bhonsle, Chef and Owner.
Guests often find themselves drawn to nearby shrines—the tranquil Vitthal Mandir, or the modest Ganesh temple near the dam. Back at the palace, walls whisper stories through the 16th-century art of Ganjifa painting, each hand-painted card a marvel of devotion. Every room tells a tale from the Dashavatar, while local artists invite guests to try painting a card themselves. Nearby, in Pinguli village, shadow puppeteers breathe myth into motion, their age-old craft flickering like memory in lamplight.
A short coastal drive leads to Coco Shambhala, Sindhudurg—a luxury retreat woven seamlessly into nature’s embrace. Here, the day begins with a journey to the 14th-century Laxmi Narayan Temple in Walaval village, where Hemadpanti stonework and lotus motifs mirror the calm of devotees offering prayers. That same sense of restoration led traveller and storyteller Sucheta Thakur eastward, to the ghats of Varanasi. “We decided to go to Varanasi on a whim and somehow managed to find a room at Guleria Kothi, a 300-year-old haveli-turned-hotel on the banks of the Ganga.” The haveli, perched right on the river, is reached either by private boat or through serpentine lanes that wind through the old city. The scent of sandalwood, the sound of temple bells, and the sight of flickering diyas drifting downstream all merge into a quiet, hypnotic rhythm.
Far to the west, in Rajasthan, at Taj Fateh Prakash, dusk transforms Lake Pichola into a mirrored altar. Guests glide across the water, their offerings floating like jewels on the surface of the lake. Likewise, at Sayaji Resorts & Spa, Udaipur, cradled in the folds of the Aravalli Hills, guests rise to the sound of distant prayers and trace Udaipur’s spiritual map through sacred landmarks—the Karni Mata Temple above Machla Magra Hills, the Jagdish Temple near City Palace, and the storied Eklingji Temple complex. “We believe true luxury is found in the stories our guests discover,” says Saba Dhanani, Corporate Head of Marketing and Communications, Sayaji Hotels.
As this spiritual map winds southward, it takes its most intimate form in Mysuru’s Villa Vani. The home hums with quiet energy from the moment you step in, where a Krishna idol—serendipitously found by owner Nikki De Marchi—stands bathed in soft, honeyed light. Guests are invited to experience the sacred within and without. Dawn begins with the ascent to Chamundeshwari Temple. From there, time unfurls into temple visits: Srirangapatna’s Vaishnavite shrine, Melukote’s timeless sanctuaries, Somnathpura’s Hoysala marvels, and the serene Namdroling Monastery in Bylakuppe.
Across the country in Gujarat, faith finds contemporary form. In Ahmedabad, the gateway to Somnath and Dwarka, spirituality and travel merge seamlessly. At Renaissance Ahmedabad, guests find a pause. With its proximity to Sidi Saiyyed Jaali and the ISKCON Temple, and collaborations with local guides, Renaissance becomes both haven and compass. Across the street, Fairfield by Marriott continues the story through its Essence of Ahmedabad package—curated experiences that weave temple trails with heritage walks.
Ultimately, this movement whispers that you can pray in a limited-edition silk sari, meditate beneath heritage handwoven canopies, and still be profoundly spiritual. That faith can live within beauty—and that beauty itself can be a path to grace.