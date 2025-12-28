It’s time to bury the shovel and fill the hole

Now, as the calendar turns to the final days of 2025, the new VB-G RAM G scheme promises a “modernised” version of this old nightmare. It ups the ante to 125 days and introduces a “60-day agricultural pause” to ensure that farmers aren’t left stranded during harvest seasons. But the most significant shift is the funding: the Centre is now asking states to cough up 40 per cent of the cost, a move that will likely break the back of already bankrupt state treasuries. While the government touts AI-based monitoring and GPS tracking as the cure for corruption, they are missing the fundamental point. Whether you dig a hole for 100 days or 125, and whether a satellite or a corrupt supervisor watches you do it, the result is the same: you are still just digging a hole. The new scheme is merely a rebranding of the same old apathy, shifting the financial burden to the states while maintaining the same archaic obsession with unskilled manual labour as the primary tool for poverty alleviation.

The pitfall of both these schemes—the one we are burying and the one we are birthing—is their refusal to acknowledge that the rural Indian is not a beast of burden. Both frameworks operate on the insulting assumption that “unskilled” is a permanent state of being. We have spent 20 years treating the symptom—hunger—while ignoring the disease: a total lack of marketable skills. We have created a generation that is over-reliant on the state for a subsistence wage but is utterly unemployable in a modern economy. Studies show that while MGNREGA may have increased nominal wages, it had no effect on productivity. It diverted people from learning trades and led them into a dead end of government-mandated busywork. We are effectively paying people to stay poor, ensuring they remain a captive audience for the next election cycle’s promises.

It is high time we stopped this costly charade and scrapped both schemes entirely. The thousands of crores of rupees we pour into these holes every year should be redirected toward a massive, decentralised network of rural skill-building centres. Imagine a village where, instead of a muster roll for digging, there is an enrollment list for training in high-precision welding, drone maintenance for agriculture, food processing, or renewable energy installation. We need to stop paying for sweat and start paying for brains. If we allocated the Rs 95,000 crore earmarked for 2025 to vocational training and small-scale rural industries, we could bridge the gap between Bharat and India. A man with a certificate in plumbing or electrical repair is a productive citizen with a future; a man with a shovel is just a statistic waiting for the next government handout.

The choice is ours: do we continue to manage poverty through these glorified workhouses, or do we finally empower our rural citizens to compete in the 21st century? We are a nation that aspires to become a global superpower, yet our primary strategy for rural development remains rooted in Bronze Age technology. We must stop this fetishisation of manual labour and start investing in the only asset that actually matters: the human mind. Let us bury the shovel along with the legislation of 2005 and 2025, and give our people the tools they need to build a future, not just a ditch.