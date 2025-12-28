Rolling with the punches

As the shoot went on, the project stopped feeling like work. It became an “immensely humbling” experience. She watched the boxers wake before dawn, train for hours, sacrifice social life, all for a single goal. “In the name of facilities, they have nothing,” she says. “Many of them did not choose boxing just for passion, but to secure a government job in future.” The one thing that bound every boxer she met? Discipline. And hunger. “All of them are hungry for the medal and ready to do whatever it takes,” she says.

She also witnessed how difficult it is for girls in rural India to even begin their journey. But medals shift ed the narrative. “When they are back in their hometowns after winning, they become role models for young girls,” Meattle says.

With every life she captured, Meattle felt a growing responsibility to honour their trust. “Popular sportspersons are storytellers, but women boxers are not people who face the camera every day, and I knew that they would only open up their homes and hearts to me if they trust me,” she says.

She recalls moments when emotions cracked through athletes’ tough exteriors. She’d gently tell them to breathe and take their time. Boxing was only the beginning. Its visual power drew her in, but its stories have made her stay. She now plans to turn her lens to other athletes. “There are so many sportspersons yet to be acknowledged, and they must be acknowledged as champions.”