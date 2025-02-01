A fair to remember

There is that unmistakable buzz in the air. For art aficionados it’s the best of times, surely. The India Art Fair (IAF) is all set to be back to regale collectors, academics and enthusiasts with its largest edition yet.

Needless to say, IAF director Jaya Asokan is excited, “This year’s show reflects the evolving maturity of the Indian art market. The addition of new exhibitors signals the growing allure and influence of the fair.” The 24 new exhibitors include a mix of international heavyweights and emerging Indian galleries, “reflecting the fair’s dual commitment to global dialogue and unwavering support for the arts ecosystem,” says Asokan.

Among the many new and remarkable works on modern and contemporary art on view at the fair, Asokan is looking forward to the David Zwirner gallery—with branches in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and Hong Kong—that will show two new sculptures by Pakistani-American sculptor Huma Bhabha, who has become one of the most acclaimed contemporary artists internationally.

The large humanoid sculptures can be imagined as aliens that have just landed from outer-space with a message for humanity. What is that message? “That’s for the viewer to decode,” smiles Asokan. Then there is IAF’s Artist-in-Residence programme that acts as the perfect launchpad for bold, boundary-breaking voices. One installation that Asokan is really proud to show is Polish queer artist Liactuallee’s Transmutations.