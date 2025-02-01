Between nature and humanity

Being from an agrarian family, artist GR Iranna finds himself communicating with nature and seeing it as his guide. There is a certain silent conversation which translates in the work, between his surroundings and humanity, or one can say, the mortal and the immortal. This connection to spirituality blossoms in his works, translating itself into his paintings and sculpture.

His recent work on show as part of Gallery Ragini’s Expanding Horizons—Ek Aur Duniya curated by Ina Puri, talks of the same metaphor. The 55-year-old artist says, “The Silent Portrait captures the memories of childhood and the spirituality which always stays with you as you grow. The work touches many areas, giving the innocent voiceless a voice.”

As an artist, Iranna practices multiple mediums, ranging from ash to acrylic, oil, found objects, bronze, gouache and tarpaulin. His work draws its inspiration from his upbringing in a village in Karnataka, his connection to his people, life and beyond. Iranna spent his schooling years in a Gurukul, where he lived in an ashram for many years, leading to fostering a connection to his faith and his roots. He later started to use torching techniques in his works. The act of burning is connected to many religious rituals and also connects to life and death. It creates another dimension in his work, torched wounds that make the layers more pronounced.

Growing up in Bijapur, on the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Iranna’s first canvas was the freshly laid out asphalt roads, on which he would draw pictures of deities with chalk —his favourite being the monkey-God, Hanuman. He described these days as his fondest memories and also how his tryst with art began. Little wonder that his relationship with his faith is a notable aspect of his works, manifesting itself in both small nuances and larger meanings.