The new-collar revolution

Madhuri Kukreja spent two and a half years working at a financial services company as an entry level analyst. It was monotonous work. Besides, she was consumed by anxiety about artificial intelligence (AI) taking her job: the prevalent fear among workers worldwide.

Kukreja decided to move towards a career in tech where job security was better and her enthusiasm about data science though by no means an expert would come useful because of her interest. Upskilling the process of teaching an employee new skills wasn’t easy at first.

During the first three months, Kukreja chose to teach herself taking online courses on coding. Due to lack of prior experience and insufficient knowledge of coding tools, she couldn’t get the results she was hoping for. Her solution was to enrol in an upskilling programme with Scaler, an edtech company which offers skill training and development programmes. The structured curriculum equipped her to earn the necessary technical skills to be a data scientist.

Enter the New-collar Worker. A new industry trend, it is upending known employment notions. The new-collar philosophy prioritises skills over college degrees. For example, a biology graduate who is as good at coding as a White Hat, could be hired for a software development role by IBM. The popular sectors offering new-collar jobs are in tech: big data, cybersecurity, generative AI, coding, machine learning and meditech.

New-collars started as blue-collar workers who lost jobs in the pandemic while white-collar workers kept their jobs and perks, working remotely and safely in their homes. To survive they learned new skills to get better jobs. An unexpected consequence of this is the shrinking of the labour market although blue-collar workers are the heart of the global manufacturing economy. Blue-collar jobs drive 70 per cent of India’s new job growth according to McKinsey & Company.