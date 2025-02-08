Fanboy of the opera

Hidden in the basement of a quaint bungalow behind the Hauz Khas market in Delhi, a musical revolution-of-sorts is quietly taking place. Youngsters in their late teens and early 20s, stand around an Italian maestro, who sits on the piano guiding them.

“Sing from the hollow of your stomach,” says vocal coach Massimo Iannone, who is in India to train budding opera singers at The Neemrana Music Foundation (TNMF), which has been nurturing Indian talent in opera since 2004.

Indians singing opera? Many would say that doesn’t sit right. But wait till you hear 21-year-old Sarthak Darapuri. The Lucknow boy, in his own words, stumbled on opera only in December 2022 at a performance presented by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi.

“That one evening changed my life,” says Sarthak, who began his opera training the next month, and in July 2023, was considered mature enough to sing his first solo, Don Giovanni. He is now all set to travel to Italy on the Borsa di Studio—Scolarship 2025, in partnership with the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, TNMF and Maestro Massimo Iannone.