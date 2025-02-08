Lost and found

A decade back, a prominent art gallery in Delhi presented an unusual show. It focussed on one of India’s most famous political artists, Chittaprosad Bhattacharya, known for brutally documenting the ’30s and ’40s. The show was a runaway success.

Here was an artist, famous during his time, but down the years, lost to time. Art aficionados and academics rediscovered him anew. Kishore Singh, Senior VP, DAG, says, “India has had one of the longest, continuous traditions of art practice. Newer practices came in and sometimes nudged out the older ones. This happened across the world.”

According to him, what India lacked, however, was a sense of documentation. “Calcutta was replaced as a capital by Delhi. So the focus shifted. Bombay took over as the art capital. Artists who were earlier performing wonderfully in Calcutta, were soon replaced. Also, there was no art infrastructure to preserve their legacy.

Later when the economy opened up in 1991, contemporary art became desirable for the globalised world, relegating the old names to the pages of time,” he says. Last year, things, however, changed. As KG Subramanyam, FN Souza, Ram Kumar and VS Gaitonde turned 100, the limelight also shone on their peers, who till now had been almost forgotten.

The art fraternity commemorated lesser-known figures alongside the masters—a cultural shift that can be attributed to a broader and more concerted exhumation by leading Indian galleries, museums and collectors to rediscover historically forgotten artists and bring their contributions back to the mainstream.