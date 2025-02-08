Permutations and Calculations

As the title of the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time suggests, there is a palpable sense of something sinister going to unfold on stage. And it does, right at the onset. The curtain rises on a dead dog named Oscar with a garden fork sticking out of his body.

The case of the expired mutt sets things in motion for Christopher D’Souza (Dheer Hira), ‘the 15 years, two months and two days’ old teenager who stays in Bandra, Mumbai, with his father Peter (Jaimini Pathak).

Christopher, who is neurodivergent and on the autism spectrum, takes it on himself to find out who the dog-killer is, even as he studies for his Math exams. As he digs deeper and finally solves the mystery, many other skeletons come tumbling out of his family’s closet.

First performed in Mumbai as part of Aadyam Theatre’s seventh season, Atul Kumar’s reimagining of Mark Haddon’s acclaimed work of the same name was staged at the Kamani Auditorium in Delhi recently. Kumar refuses to term it as an ‘adaptation’ because the play—originally adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens—retains all its lines, with just a tweak here and there to fit the script into an Indian setting.

For Kumar, it was the “onion-like quality” of the story where layers are peeled off to expose what’s lying within, that appealed to the director in him. “On the face of it, it is a story of a boy who has Aspergers, but the story is not just about how he manages to deal with his surroundings and people, and overcomes so-called shortcomings. But it’s a story about us recognising that all of us are different from each other, and we should be tolerant, accommodating and accepting of these differences,” he says.