Sinking ship of the desert

Every morning, Sanjay Bishnoi walks with his 20-odd camels across the vast grasslands of Pokhran in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He often settles in the shade, phone in hand, guiding his camels toward the Bhadariya Oran—a sacred grassland where like many breeders in the region, he has also left his herd of over 300 camels to graze freely.

“Earlier, camels were prized possessions, like cars. Now, no breeder is interested in them,” says the 22-year-old Bishnoi, a third-generation camel breeder. Traditionally popular in the pastoral Raika community, camel breeding has been significantly declining, especially in the last two decades.

The state is home to around 85 per cent of India’s camel population. Of this, the Thar Desert region has one of the highest populations making it a crucial camel ‘sanctuary’. As per the 20th livestock census, the camel population in the state has dipped by 71 per cent to just 2,13,000 from 7,46,000 in the 1990s.

Traditionally, breeders used to milk female camels and male camels were used for transportation and agriculture purposes. For a herd of 40-80 camels, one male camel was enough. Earlier breeders would sell the males at animal trade fairs like Pushkar. However, the Rajasthan Camel (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 2015 banning transport and sale outside the state has left the breeders with no choice but to abandon the non-milking camels.