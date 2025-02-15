Small is the New Big

Miniature painting has a long history in India. Of late, it has been steadily experiencing a resurgence among contemporary artists. Khushboo Jain, curator, self-taught artist and researcher, on the sidelines of the second in the series of exhibit for the Mumbai gallery, Art & Charlie, titled Land that Lives through Us, says that the miniature style of painting “is believed to have originated in the 11th century AD under the Palas and reached its peak under the Mughal Empire, between the 16th and 19th centuries.

Later, under British rule, western aesthetics gained popularity, relegating the art form to ‘tourist kitsch’ and ‘exotic imagery’.” The current evolution and use of the style in contemporary art transcends geographical boundaries and intersects cultures for a pluralistic engagement.

Ayesha Parikh, founder of the gallery strongly believes that subtle and intricate works get easily sidelined in a world where large-scale works dominate. She says, “Through this exhibition, we aim to contribute to the ongoing discourse of decolonising miniature art and reclaiming its place as a dynamic, evolving practice. Miniature painting in contemporary art not only transcends its classic format by embracing scale, newer folios, and commentary, it also ensures its relevance.”

The theme for the ongoing exhibit emerged from a desire to shift the narrative perspective, placing the landscape, often relegated to the background, as the protagonist. Jain says, “Landscapes are more than just settings; they are living, breathing entities that hold memories, histories, and identities. The title reflects the idea that land is not a passive canvas but an active participant in shaping our lives, cultures, and collective consciousness.”