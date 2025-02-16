Hacked and helpless

On January 23, the dark web erupted with a fresh claim, as BASHE, a shadowy ransomware group with a reputation for striking high-value targets, declared it had breached ICICI Bank. As one of India’s largest private sector banks, ICICI serves millions of customers both domestically and across the global NRI community—a vast repository of financial and personal data now allegedly at risk.

BASHE boasted of accessing sensitive customer information: account details, transaction histories, and KYC documents, all of which are tools to fuel identity theft and financial fraud. The bank was put on notice: pay up by January 24 or the data goes public. The ICICI Bank has maintained a stoic silence, declining to confirm or deny the breach, even as the hackers pushed the deadline to January 31. No further information is available from ICICI at the time of going to print.

Own a business? Or head a large corporation, hospital or military base. You are as safe as your firewall. One ransomware attack was estimated every 11 seconds in 2021, that caused about $20 billion in damages, according to cybersafety researchers. India was hit with its first major ransomware attack in 2017. The software was WannaCry, a ransomware program that affected around 150 countries; India is among the top five worst hit countries.

Computer outages were reported in banks and organisations in Kerala, Kolkata, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Police, the Gujarat State Wide Area Network and the West Bengal Electricity Distribution Company were also blackmailed by hackers. How does ransomware work?

•The Threat Actor (hacker) accesses victim's server using phishing, malware etc.

•Once the infiltration is successful, hackers search network for sensitive data.

•The ransomware gang uses exfiltration–unauthorised transfer of sensitive data from a target system into a separate location.

•Ransomware uploaded.

•System data is encrypted and victim is denied access to the data.

•The ransom demand is made and if met, the information could be returned via a decryption key. No payoff means the hacker will leak the information, or even destroy or sell it. Since no backups exist, the consequences are serious. There is no guarantee either of getting the data back. Once Threat Actors access a system, they inject malware like Ryuk or LockBit. This automatically encrypts all data on the server. Encryption transforms original data into an unreadable format (plain text converted into complex strings of characters) that can be reverted to its original state only with a unique decryption key. Without it, the victim loses access. Individuals could lose sensitive personal information, such as photos or financial records, forever.