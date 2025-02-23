Faye D’Souza

The Faye D’Souza Show

What made you start this podcast?

I met a lot of interesting people but never had the time to understand their life experiences. I also felt the podcasting environment, especially in India, is full of conversations of success. There is a disconnect from real life as success is not that easy, even for those who have made it big. I felt everyone had an experience with failure and I felt that message was missing. The idea was to bring in really successful people to have them share their experiences with failure.

What is the USP of the show?

Fundamentally, we have done two types of conversations. One is the above mentioned format where celebs have opened up in a manner that has astounded me. We are also doing series of conversations where we have talked to experts about health be it gynaecologists, dermatologists or a lung specialist.

Any stand out moments?

I think Masaba Gupta was amazing. She leads such a rich life and is not defined by any of it. Also, there was the Karan Johar episode. He opened up about his childhood, his personal life, his relationship with his own body, his children. It blew me away. He set the tone for every episode after that.

Siddhaarth Aaalambayan

The Bombay Journey, The Male Feminist and Mashable Mornings

What made you start your podcast?

I had been pitching the idea of a “Shark Tank in a car” format in 2016. When I moved to FMG, the idea truly came to life and, we shifted gears to luxury vehicles and called it The Bombay Journey.

What is the USP of the shows?

The Bombay Journey is a celebration of success—both of the celebrity and the vibrant city of Mumbai. For us, it’s been exploring the gullies and streets that hold the memories of their struggles, victories, and moments of love, hope, and friendship.

The Male Feminist is about breaking stereotypes, trying to understand bras, periods, menopause, or the subtle nuances that make women who they are. Along with figuring out how men can show up better—as allies, friends, and partners.

Mashable Mornings was born to celebrate our entrepreneurs and business leaders. It’s now evolved into a space that highlights the journeys, innovations, and stories behind some of the most inspiring minds in the business world.

Any standout moments that you would like to share?

The episode with Kunal Khemu has gained a cult following, but it was one of my toughest experiences. Initially, he wasn’t opening up. The breakthrough came when we were stopped at the sea link due to the Chief Minister’s convoy passing by. It was a 10-minute roadblock, and an elderly couple rolled up in the car next to us.

They recognised Kunal and appreciated his work but couldn’t recall his name. Their son filled them in, and this interaction became a pivotal moment in the episode. It helped Kunal open up, and what followed was an iconic episode. He shared stories about eating noodles with his hands, his unticketed Mumbai adventures, and more.