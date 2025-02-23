Ear Pods
We live in an unusual age. An age of personal engagement, a plethora of conversations about interests ranging from arcane to the mundane. An age where jaded celebrities, histrionic historians, cheery chefs and similar worthies doling out advice and information. The podcast age is the new Information Age.
Last month at 10.30 pm on a cold wintry night in Bengaluru, 2,100 km from Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was brought home by Zeroda founder Nikhil Kamath. It was Modi’s first podcast on People by WTF. The podcast is the new leveller: anyone can be a guest on anyone’s airwaves, so long they have something interesting to say.
The Modi-Kamath podcast was a revealing session with an authenticity perhaps only a podcast can bring. “The loneliest part of reaching the pinnacle of success is the isolation it brings with it,” says Utkarsh Gupta, who watched the podcast video.
A plethora of options
A cursory glance at podcast sections on YouTube or Spotify will throw up a surfeit of choices depending on preferences. The USP is revelations on the unknown: in science, history, biographies and business. The knowledge of such brilliant podcasters stem from their vast scholarship, making them experts in the field.
Piali Dasgupta Surendran, Fractional CMO, Columbia Pacific Communities, watches Kamath’s podcast regularly. “He has a unique approach to moderating a conversation. In an attention economy, getting people to watch a two-hour conversation is not easy. I like the fact that he keeps it quite casual most of the time and goes deep in the subject,” she says.
The advantage of podcasts, unlike TV is they are not time bound. Watch or listen according to your whim. Author William Dalrymple revels in his role as co-host with historian and broadcaster Anita Anand of The Empire; a podcast that has taken India by storm. The two have a bantering style which conveys significant but lesser known facts about the Raj on the unsuspecting listener:
There are gems like an instance where Dalrymple reads out a letter by Ghalib to a grieving friend, or Anand recounting stories of Partition from her family. Then there is an episode that delves into India-loving German Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel—Maharaja of Mysore’s trusted landscape architect—who ended up enduring hardship and isolation in British-run camps during the first and second world wars. In fact, after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, he was entrusted with landscaping the Raj Ghat memorial in Delhi.
There is another episode on Aurangzeb that discusses how despite his powerful autocracy, the reign heralded the beginning of the end for the Mughals; and what might have been, had he not won the war of succession? The episodes are also about the rise and fall of old global empires. Dalrymple moans about juggling the podcast with the Jaipur Lit Festival of which he is a director.
Anand’s public school accent takes on a teasing tone as she reminds him of his earlier comment of standing “on a feather which is balanced on a snowflake while riding a surfboard in a force nine gale”. Their rapport sets the tone for the podcast’s first edition for 2025. What began in 2022 has entered its third year. Their conversation analyses Shah Jahan’s life, his dislike for alcohol and devotion to his queen, Mumtaz.
Often, the in-sync duo invites eminent historians to debate with them on subjects of relevance. While on the topic of Jehangir in a subsequent podcast, they were joined by Susan Stronge, curator of the V&A exhibition; The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence discusses the visual culture of the court. Dalrymple reveals, “There is a certain discovery of history from different angles. People are surprised that history can be interesting. It can be full of character and incident and narrative and a process of discovery for the people in this country, which is what makes this podcast stand out.”
Most podcasters invite experts for credibility’s sake. Bengaluru podcaster Mohua Chinappa of The Mohua Show invites people from relevant fields to discuss contemporary situations. In her latest podcast, she had HR expert and sportsperson Yasmeen Sheikh to discuss the challenges faced by transgender athletes in sports. “While there is no unified system, it is mentally and emotionally draining. Instead of questioning someone’s identity, we need to respect the process and focus on the sport,” she reveals on the show.
Topics for every season and reason
Podcasts are not just in English. Take your pick from an assortment of options in Hindi, or a vernacular language. For instance, Indians are reputed to have an emotional connect with food. Which is why food podcasts are the rage. Puja Darshan’s show The Tastes of India is a bilingual food podcast that has a devoted following among both seasoned and fledgling cooks.
Disenchanted by the corporate treadmill, and disappointed by her organisation that refused to extend her maternity leave, Darshan started a podcast with the support of her husband. Her approach is simple and so are the recipes. The podcast has two segments. In the Culture section, she gently draws in her listeners by beginning with a fable.
Listening to her on the Food section, you are reminded of your friendly neighbour teaching you to make makke ki roti with sarson ka saag. Darshan makes the process so easy to follow that you feel like a Masterchef by the end of the prep. Since it is an audio podcast, you can easily take the phone into the kitchen and cook as the instructions take you along.
There is literally a podcast for every mood. On some days, you may wake up feeling lost or seeking answers; a popular podcast that addresses spiritual and religious issues using simple philosophy is Sri Jaggi Vasudev’s Sadhguru which has 1.22 crore subscribers. In a recent podcast he talks about unreliability in romance, “if you love somebody it’s a fickle happening, because no human being will be there 100 per cent. Love is not a relationship but a sweetness of emotion.” Though such advice is questionable in its veracity, Vasudev’s podcasts are well received for their native wisdom coupled with an understanding of the human psyche.
Need a perk-me-up? Listen to Teen Taal. Manned by three friends, Kamlesh Kishore Singh, Kuldeep Mishra and Asif Khan, the podcast is about casually chatting about their day-to-day lives. It touches on topics that are the fulcrum of daily existence. There are jibes at politics, Indian society, or just at anything that catches their fancy. In the New Year special, Mishra grouches about not being able to sleep till midnight, since people were bursting crackers in his neighbourhood; a scenario people who stay indoors, can easily relate to. Being in video format, the podcast becomes more entertaining since you can see their expressions and feel the camaraderie.
OTT channels seem to have gone on overdrive, often churning out similar and lacklustre content that feel like jaded Bollywood copybook. “People are bored of the slimness and superficiality of a lot of stuff coming on telly, be it political debate which is a shouting match, or science or tech or history,” adds Dalrymple. This is a reason for humour-based podcasts becoming the rage. Take Bits and Pieces.
This transcontinental cricket podcast has Indian cricket fans from across the world joining hosts Vipul, Nitin Sunder and Prashant DP who engage in a humorous conversation with puns galore. It fosters a strong sense of community that extends to the real world, bringing together people bound by a common passion for the sport and making them feel wanted and valued.
Then there is The Dosa Guys hosted by comedians Mahesh Kotagi and Vick Krish, poking fun at NRIs in the US, while enjoying a plate of dosa. But if you are seeking information that will make you richer literally, choose money-centric podcasts, like Finshots Daily, which breaks down complex subjects in the simplest manner.
For instance, did you know that Japanese firms offer the lowest rates of interest? That is why many dynamic investors borrow money from the Japanese market and trade this Yen to invest in American firms, enabling them to earn more money, and ensuring they pay back their loans and yet make profits. All this conversation that takes just 10 minutes is both educative and time-effective.
Business podcasts have a huge fan following in India. Video podcast, Paisa Vaisa with Anupam Gupta, invites guests from real estate, banking or credit card companies to speak. “They should be credible people with long track records and work experience and be willing to share their insights with our audience. Hence, the idea is not just to help our listeners make smarter decisions with their money but also to tell them the nuts and bolts of running a business in India,” says Gupta.
Evolution and growth
Podcasts started to gain traction in India in mid-2010. One of India’s earliest podcasts, Indicast, arrived in 2005, but the turning point came with the rise of streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. By the late 2010s, Bollywood stars like Neha Dhupia (No Filter Neha) and Anupam Kher (The Anupam Kher Show) jumped on board, further popularising the format. There was a parallel boom in regional-language podcasts, thanks to India’s cultural diversity.
“By 2020, the pandemic created a ‘golden moment’ for podcasts, as people began consuming audio content for knowledge, connection, and entertainment while stuck at home. Podcasts cater to diverse audiences with content that’s easily accessible, affordable, and fits a multitasking lifestyle. The surge in smartphone penetration, affordable data plans and growth of regional language content have has been crucial,” reveals Chinappa.
Sociologist Elina Da Silva analyses the statistics which reveal that India has reached 105 million podcast listeners last year). The podcast industry is projected to cross 200 million listeners this year. India is also the third-largest podcast listening market in the world, after China and the US. “The technology format of a podcast pairs seamlessly with the multi-tasking lifestyle of urban millennials and Gen Z cohorts who consume podcasts across long commutes, while shopping online, waiting at airports, travelling solo, walking, running, doing household chores, working from home or in cafes and even at work,” Da Silva reveals.
A new era
Prerna Kohli, Clinical Psychologist and Founder, MindTribe says podcasts are reshaping entertainment with intimate conversations: “Podcasts are the new-age campfires, where real conversations replace scripted drama, authenticity trumps fluff, and listeners find a deeper connection in the stories that speak to their hearts and minds.
Podcasts cut through the noise, proving that in a world full of froth, authenticity is what truly resonates.” Da Silva believes that with more and more people in the metros leading nuclear lives—opting for a late marriage or going for a divorce—and spending more time alone, “the podcast behaves like a familiar ‘friend’ or the other ‘voice’ in the house whom you listen to every day.”
People also increasingly opting for shortform content like 30-second reels has led to the growth of this medium. “Content itself has been democratised and restrictions unlocked. You don’t have to be a recognised journalist, author or an ‘important person’ to be heard. On the demand side, there is a need for curated, well thought out content, and on the supply side anyone can do it,” adds Da Silva. Podcasts are becoming antidotes to urban loneliness and suburban and rural boredom.
The impact
The USP of podcasts is they simplify complex issues for the average listener. While they may be accused of a measure of dumbing down the narratives for the masses, it is also their strength, making them the go to medium on a daily basis. Hosts are getting innovative in the way they present their podcasts.
Ankur Warikoo runs a monologue called Voice with Warikoo—a concept that has bagged him one million followers. “I wanted to have one medium where I don’t interview people. Mine is a free flowing monologue where I discuss a subject for seven-odd minutes,” he says.
While to the regular mind, it might sound like a banal notion, Voice with Warikoo works exactly for these same reasons. “It is real, authentic, practical and relatable. It makes people uncomfortable and gets them to think and reflect,” adds Warikoo. In one of the episodes, he explores a different perspective on building a successful career. Rather than striving to be the best in one field, he suggests leveraging multiple average talents to create a unique and valuable career path.
In the age of video, audio podcasts have an edge. They are convenient because you can literally listen to them anytime—on a walk, when stuck in traffic, or while working out. For instance, you could plan your next holiday listening to travellers’ experiences on The Musafir Stories by Saif and Faiza. This couple relocated from the US in 2016 to Bengaluru and began their podcast a year later “to spend time together doing something we love,” says Saif.
The couple has a unique approach. They invite travel enthusiasts to trace their journeys and talk about what is special about the cities they have visited in India. You learn about life in small town Ratnagiri in Maharashtra or the lushness of Kannur in Kerala, making you realise there is an India beyond the metros. The couple has currently taken a break to focus on their newborn. “We hope to resume our podcasts in March.”
The bold and beautiful
In India, while audio podcasts still have a niche space, video podcasts, especially celeb-driven ones, aren’t far behind either. The growing demand for this genre has led some of our prime news hounds to venture into this space and owning it remarkably well. When fashion designer Masaba Gupta candidly confessed to facing skin colour discrimination on The Faye D’Souza Show, it struck a deep chord in ‘white skin obsessed’ Indian society.
The subtle sadness in Masaba’s eyes when she recollects an instance that could be moving. “Someone asked me what are you doing starting a skincare brand, when you look like Om Puri,” she begins setting the tone for an intensely personal interview focussing on battling trolls all through her life about being born out of wedlock, and the challenges on running her business during Covid-19, when it was almost on the verge of shutting down. It makes the viewer realise the complexities of being a celebrity in India.
When Bollywood actor Aamir Khan teared up talking about his personal struggles on Rhea Chakraborty’s Chapter 2, you see him as a human being and not a superstar. In a never before seen scene, Khan opened up about the guilt he faced on neglecting his kids while focussing on his career and how he almost quit show business to focus on his family. Or the sense of failure he felt when both his marriages ended in divorce.
There are several such examples of India’s contemporary icons shedding their inhibitions and exposing their vulnerabilities for the world at large. Only a podcast—essentially a communication between two people—can delve into such emotions with sensitivity and depth.
Emerging icons
In a society that is constantly evolving and looking for inspiration; the idol becomes an integral part of our psyche—someone who motivates us to be the best version of ourselves. While movie stars continue to occupy prime spot, is there space for a new breed of icons in India today? “Podcasters have become the new-age icons because they bridge the gap between traditional media and candid storytelling.
Unlike famous personalities bound by PR scripts, podcasters often present themselves as relatable, unfiltered, and vulnerable,” says Chinappa. They peel through societal layers and discuss topics that matter to an average individual—mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, and entrepreneurship struggles.
Concurs Kohli, “Podcasters bring a human touch, exploring vulnerabilities, personal experiences, and real-world issues that resonate with listeners. This ability to foster meaningful connections has elevated many podcasters to the status of cultural icons.”
What lies ahead
The future certainly looks bright for the mike breed. The regional market, which has still been untapped will be explored extensively with more programming in local languages. Today, on Anchor, Spotify’s podcasting tool, people are creating podcasts in at least 13 Indian languages; a number that is growing.
With the democratisation of language and public content creators, podcast listenership is poised to break the boundaries of metro cities and become an important vehicle of mass media. “India has a long history of oral storytelling. A lot of our cultural artefacts and belief systems are embedded in this art form.
Podcasts therefore share a cultural synergy with the way we transmit our history, myths and legends from one generation to the next,” says Da Silva. Podcasts act as the perfect medium for sharing stories and lived-in experiences to build communities which can work together to achieve social good. Listening to India has never been so good.
Faye D’Souza
The Faye D’Souza Show
What made you start this podcast?
I met a lot of interesting people but never had the time to understand their life experiences. I also felt the podcasting environment, especially in India, is full of conversations of success. There is a disconnect from real life as success is not that easy, even for those who have made it big. I felt everyone had an experience with failure and I felt that message was missing. The idea was to bring in really successful people to have them share their experiences with failure.
What is the USP of the show?
Fundamentally, we have done two types of conversations. One is the above mentioned format where celebs have opened up in a manner that has astounded me. We are also doing series of conversations where we have talked to experts about health be it gynaecologists, dermatologists or a lung specialist.
Any stand out moments?
I think Masaba Gupta was amazing. She leads such a rich life and is not defined by any of it. Also, there was the Karan Johar episode. He opened up about his childhood, his personal life, his relationship with his own body, his children. It blew me away. He set the tone for every episode after that.
Siddhaarth Aaalambayan
The Bombay Journey, The Male Feminist and Mashable Mornings
What made you start your podcast?
I had been pitching the idea of a “Shark Tank in a car” format in 2016. When I moved to FMG, the idea truly came to life and, we shifted gears to luxury vehicles and called it The Bombay Journey.
What is the USP of the shows?
The Bombay Journey is a celebration of success—both of the celebrity and the vibrant city of Mumbai. For us, it’s been exploring the gullies and streets that hold the memories of their struggles, victories, and moments of love, hope, and friendship.
The Male Feminist is about breaking stereotypes, trying to understand bras, periods, menopause, or the subtle nuances that make women who they are. Along with figuring out how men can show up better—as allies, friends, and partners.
Mashable Mornings was born to celebrate our entrepreneurs and business leaders. It’s now evolved into a space that highlights the journeys, innovations, and stories behind some of the most inspiring minds in the business world.
Any standout moments that you would like to share?
The episode with Kunal Khemu has gained a cult following, but it was one of my toughest experiences. Initially, he wasn’t opening up. The breakthrough came when we were stopped at the sea link due to the Chief Minister’s convoy passing by. It was a 10-minute roadblock, and an elderly couple rolled up in the car next to us.
They recognised Kunal and appreciated his work but couldn’t recall his name. Their son filled them in, and this interaction became a pivotal moment in the episode. It helped Kunal open up, and what followed was an iconic episode. He shared stories about eating noodles with his hands, his unticketed Mumbai adventures, and more.