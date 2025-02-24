Cutting It Fine

In times of technology overflow, there is a heightened need to engage with tactile and immersive experiences that trigger various senses beyond visual. According to Peter Nagy, co-founder of Nature Morte Gallery, the artist community has responded to this by creating works using formats like performance and sound, and materials like clay and textiles. The gallery recently launched a solo exhibition of works by New York-based Indian artist Sagarika Sundaram, titled Polyphony, which takes a cue from her interest in music and abstraction.

Speaking about the choice of material that includes a range of textiles, primarily felt, Sundaram says that all media is “fair game” when it comes to making art. “Working on a table, I make the work backward, layering wool from front to back. I arrange the wool intuitively. I mix colours with paddle brushes and then place tufts on a table in a haphazard manner,” she explains.

The process further involves dying the wool before it is embedded in the works. She adds, “As I build, I embed eruptive pockets into the work, these are places where the cloth stays disconnected when I apply hot water to the wool. Later, I slash the pockets open.” These openings are subject to interpretation by the viewer.

In her large-scale felt sculptures, the materiality, laborious, and precise process employed to make them is evident. However, the 39-year-old says that she is not prescribing a meaning to the forms for her viewers. Interpretations feel contrived and therefore she likes to leave them free and open to association. “The meaning of the work is formed through the total of what is projected on it.