Who Let the Dogs Out?
With a green go-ahead, a dummy rabbit—a mechanical lure—dashes down the mud track. Two dogs shoot out at full speed, with their spine flexing like springs. For the next two seconds, over a thousand eyes get transfixed on the two greyhounds. Welcome to the infamous greyhound race of Punjab. In Punjab’s western region, locals groups organise such rural racing events, which have become a popular pastime after the ban on hunting in the early 1970s.
“My family has been into dog racing for the last four generations,” says 65-year-old Rouf Ali Khan Sherwani, a veteran racer who has witnessed the sport evolve over the decades. “I have seen this passion for dog racing since my childhood. It is a family tradition,” says Sherwani, who owns about 10 greyhounds. Raising these dogs is an expensive pursuit. Coursing dogs need a high-protein diet, supplements and rigorous training. Owners keep them in air-conditioned spaces to protect them from Punjab’s sweltering summers. “We treat our dogs like family members,” says Sherwani petting his black greyhound.
Originally rooted in hunting practices, greyhound racing became a way to test and showcase the prowess of hunting dogs. Over time, this evolved into a rural sport where local enthusiasts, mainly from farming and agrarian backgrounds, would organise races to celebrate the agility and speed of their dogs. Owners import these dogs from Ireland, the US, and Canada, where coursing is a popular sport. A greyhound can cost anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.
These dogs are bred and trained to compete in local coursing tournaments, where prizes range from Rs 1 lakh in cash to bikes and even tractors. “For me, coursing is about passion, tradition, and friendship—not prizes,” Sherwani says, adding, “Earlier, we camped for days, enjoying the race as a celebration. There was no prize money, just a trophy or a coat for the dog. But now, some have turned it into a business, and the younger generation doesn’t understand the passion.”
The growing popularity of greyhound racing has also led to increased regulation. The sport has always had a complex history, and in January this year, around 10 races were cancelled following action by PETA over concerns of animal cruelty. “In 2014, we introduced regulations to prevent any form of animal cruelty,” says Rouf Ali’s son Amin Khan Sherwani who is a fourth-generation greyhound racer. The family imported three greyhounds from Ireland at the start of this winter season, each costing around Rs 6-7 lakh. One of them, ‘Naughty Boy,’ won a motorcycle in the early races.
Interestingly, coursing is no longer confined to Punjab. In recent years, it has gained traction in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, too. Twenty-four-year-old Aniket Suresh Dubal from Maharashtra’s Satara district is an engineer by profession, who owns three greyhounds. He estimates that around 500 racing dogs are bred in his district. Owners take these dogs to local tournaments, but these events are still not as big as those in Punjab. “Our tracks are smaller, and the prize money is also lower. But it is picking up momentum,” he explains.
Similar to Maharashtra, the sport is also gaining popularity in southern India’s Kanyakumari district. Kathir, a greyhound racing enthusiast, says that over the past few years, many former rabbit hunters have started organising local tournaments. “Hunters get these dogs from other states and hold races among fellow enthusiasts,” explains Kathir.
Back in Punjab, Rouf is unfazed regarding the uncertainty over races. He continues to train the next generation with the hope that they will take forward this enduring tradition and legacy. “I hope the passion for dog racing continues to thrive,” he adds.