Who Let the Dogs Out?

With a green go-ahead, a dummy rabbit—a mechanical lure—dashes down the mud track. Two dogs shoot out at full speed, with their spine flexing like springs. For the next two seconds, over a thousand eyes get transfixed on the two greyhounds. Welcome to the infamous greyhound race of Punjab. In Punjab’s western region, locals groups organise such rural racing events, which have become a popular pastime after the ban on hunting in the early 1970s.

“My family has been into dog racing for the last four generations,” says 65-year-old Rouf Ali Khan Sherwani, a veteran racer who has witnessed the sport evolve over the decades. “I have seen this passion for dog racing since my childhood. It is a family tradition,” says Sherwani, who owns about 10 greyhounds. Raising these dogs is an expensive pursuit. Coursing dogs need a high-protein diet, supplements and rigorous training. Owners keep them in air-conditioned spaces to protect them from Punjab’s sweltering summers. “We treat our dogs like family members,” says Sherwani petting his black greyhound.

Originally rooted in hunting practices, greyhound racing became a way to test and showcase the prowess of hunting dogs. Over time, this evolved into a rural sport where local enthusiasts, mainly from farming and agrarian backgrounds, would organise races to celebrate the agility and speed of their dogs. Owners import these dogs from Ireland, the US, and Canada, where coursing is a popular sport. A greyhound can cost anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.