An eye on the oppressed

Photographer Jaisingh Nageswaran’s childhood was defined by just one incident. Growing up in Vadipatti village (near Madurai) of Tamil Nadu, the school his grandmother, Ponnuthai, ran (Gandhiji Primary School) was demolished owing to caste conflicts and because the family were Dalits. Though rebuilt later, the incident scarred the young boy about how power is always skewed in favor of the rich and powerful and how displacement is reserved for the oppressed. “My work is driven by memory, nostalgia for my childhood, and Dalit experiences,” the 45-year-old explains.

Growing up, his early life in a rural setting shaped his visual storytelling, where themes of simplicity, nature, and nostalgia frequently surface in the form of one’s relationship with agriculture or with the local river. These are the experiences that the photographer exhibits in The Land that is No More at the Indian Photo Festival in Hyderabad. The images were captured during a visit to the villages in the Narmada Valley between 2002 and 2004 at the height of the protests that were witnessed against the increasing the height of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The fact that he was a Tamilian who spoke next to no Hindi was no deterrent for the photographer who wanted to capture the displacement of marginalised people. “When I went to the valley, I found that though it was a different state, yet there was an unerring similarity to my own village. The landscape was universal so I faced no challenges. Those fields could have been the rice fields of Madurai, and Narmada could have been the Periyar River that flows through my village,” he says.