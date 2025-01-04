The winning edge

Stuti Jalan is a pickleball enthusiast. There’s a childlike glee on her face every time she mentions her love for the sport. “It is that one thing I do for myself. Getting a slot to play on the court is not easy. I make sure I get a confirmation for it first thing in the morning,” Jalan smiles. Call it a stress buster maybe, it is what makes Jalan happy when she takes time off work.

And then there is that other thing that makes her happy, something that is always on her mind and means much more to her than work—her new initiative for women. “The Women Inspiring Network (WIN) was founded in April 2020. It is my way of giving back to society,” she says.

WIN is a storytelling platform that connects aspiring women leaders across countries and backgrounds. It is a first-of-its-kind digital network that highlights women’s stories of struggle, perseverance, and success. Through webinars, Instagram live sessions, and online panel series, WIN has built a community of over 7,000 women changemakers from different sectors.

Jalan’s penchant for sharing others’ stories comes from her own. The 40-year-old entrepreneur was born in Odisha and was sent to boarding school in Jaipur at the age of eight. “The culture of Jaipur was modern yet traditional. I went to the Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School. Gayatri Devi has massively contributed to girls’ education in Rajasthan. She wanted women to come out of ghoonghat and explore the possibility of being more than just homemakers,” she says.