His masters’ voices

The entrance to flat 405 of Vallabh Heritage Building in Indore’s Rani Bagh area has a distinctive look. It is impossible to miss the nine-foot-tall and 4.5-foot-wide wall poster of Kishore Kumar, RD Burman and Gulzar that greet visitors. It says ‘Pankiyana’ on the nameplate. Press the doorbell, and the prelude to the famous SD Burman composition Kora kagaz tha ye man mera from Aradhana (1969) plays. Welcome to Navin Khandelwal’s home—or, as he says, “a temple to RD Burman and Kishore Kumar”.

A Chartered Accountant, Khandelwal’s 250 gigabyte compilation containing every released album of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman—neatly classified and divided into interestingly named sub-folders: Dada (Kishore Kumar), Pancham, Gulzar etc—is a star attraction. The paintings, portraits and pictures on the walls of Pankiyana are the equivalent of murals or carvings one can expect to find in a temple or church.

With bookshelves, coffee table books, cushions with Gulzar’s lyrics inscribed on them, and a ‘Kishore Kumar’ pack of playing cards, Pankiyana creates that joyous feeling of being in a meditation room where music is the only prayer. A piano-shaped wardrobe houses signed vintage CDs gifted by Gulzar. At the entrance to the kitchen, a window blind presents the story of the first meeting of Kishore and RD and their subsequent collaboration.