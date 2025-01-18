Hunting horizons

Have ticket, will travel. Not on the road less travelled, though. This year will move the needle in travel planning, heavily influenced by pop culture. Travelbugs are planning holidays inspired by movies, TV shows, and celebrity lifestyles, according to number crunchers.

In 2025, the personalised travel trend will be amplified by digital doo dahs, giving movers and shakers a better grip on their programme. Travel with attitude is the ticket, with itinerants using the experience itself to connect with their inner selves with emotion, technology and ‘me’ time.

This is travel wisdom from Manoj Dharmani, CEO of DUDigital Global—a digital services and technology platform that offers services such as visa facilitation. Skift’s Travel 2025 Megatrends report muses that the travel industry, like everything else, is moving “at a frenetic pace”.

The crystal ball predicts that global politics, technology, and the human need for connection will outline travel in 2025. Sarah Kopit, Skift Editor-in-Chief, also lists the “most resonant trend” - A shift to “more intentional, soulful travel” that reminds us that, above all, travel is “still about depth and discovery”.

As personal preferences evolve, so do the ways we travel. In 2025, the trend of personalised travel will get on steroids with digital tools wiring up travellers to tick off the items on their bucket lists faster than you can say Krung Thep Maha Nakhon.

Tech and simplify

Long waiting times and cumbersome procedures are a pain for any traveller worth his Forex card. The tech genie is out of the proverbial lamp, gifting advanced digital solutions at airports, immigration counters, travel apps and visa visits such as AI-driven document verification, biometric authentication, and real-time status updates.