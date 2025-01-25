The shape of now

India’s greatest spiritual show on earth is being recontextualised by a generation different from its predecessor, being at ease with renewed traits, tools, and attitudes. With the Maha Kumbh in full swing, social media buzzed with videos, photos and comments posted by Gen Z, tapping into Being Indian in their own way.

Gen Z influencers were out in force, mingling with the great mass of humanity; cell phone camera-voyeurs of bathers in the sacred waters and pretty village girls selling balloons, recording sexy sadhvis and yapping about connecting to their spiritual roots.

Content creator Satarupa Paul took a flight from Delhi to Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Though she denies being a religious person, she says, “I was privy to stories of the Kumbh Mela from childhood, thanks to my OG traveller grandma who had attended several such congregations. These weren’t the bastardised versions depicted in Bollywood movies, but real stories of real people caught up in the frenzy and fervour of the largest gathering on earth.”

After her grandmother passed, Paul found herself at the Maha Kumbh, standing knee deep in the cold waters of the Sangam on a cold January morning, taking a dip with a smile and looking up to the heavens to say, “Look grandma, I did it for you.”

What makes these digital natives tick? Why are they rewriting the rulebook on life, ditching age-old norms, and crafting their own path? Their choices aren’t just different; they’re deliberate and are shaping the world in unexpected ways. Gen Z grew up with the world at their fingertips—literally. They saw financial crises, climate change, wars, social revolutions, and a global pandemic unfold in real time.