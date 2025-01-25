The shape of now
India’s greatest spiritual show on earth is being recontextualised by a generation different from its predecessor, being at ease with renewed traits, tools, and attitudes. With the Maha Kumbh in full swing, social media buzzed with videos, photos and comments posted by Gen Z, tapping into Being Indian in their own way.
Gen Z influencers were out in force, mingling with the great mass of humanity; cell phone camera-voyeurs of bathers in the sacred waters and pretty village girls selling balloons, recording sexy sadhvis and yapping about connecting to their spiritual roots.
Content creator Satarupa Paul took a flight from Delhi to Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Though she denies being a religious person, she says, “I was privy to stories of the Kumbh Mela from childhood, thanks to my OG traveller grandma who had attended several such congregations. These weren’t the bastardised versions depicted in Bollywood movies, but real stories of real people caught up in the frenzy and fervour of the largest gathering on earth.”
After her grandmother passed, Paul found herself at the Maha Kumbh, standing knee deep in the cold waters of the Sangam on a cold January morning, taking a dip with a smile and looking up to the heavens to say, “Look grandma, I did it for you.”
What makes these digital natives tick? Why are they rewriting the rulebook on life, ditching age-old norms, and crafting their own path? Their choices aren’t just different; they’re deliberate and are shaping the world in unexpected ways. Gen Z grew up with the world at their fingertips—literally. They saw financial crises, climate change, wars, social revolutions, and a global pandemic unfold in real time.
Unlike their predecessors, Gen Z has no illusions about stability or certainty. Instead, they have embraced a fluid, ever-changing world and have decided to shape their lives accordingly. “Every generation evolves and brings about change,” says Sruthi Ravindran, psychologist and Gen Z coach, adding, “For Gen Z, the focus has shifted from survival to self-fulfilment, from stability to exploration.”
This generation does not want to be bound by the rules of the past. They see a career as more than just a means to an end, relationships as choices rather than obligations, and health as a holistic priority rather than just physical fitness. The concept of anti-trends, where they actively avoid what has traditionally been considered ‘successful’ or ‘ideal,’ is rooted in their understanding that old models of happiness don’t necessarily work for them. “I believe it’s important not to always conform to the world’s expectations. I’d rather focus on being myself,” says illustrator Prasanta Bani. The influence of technology on their worldview cannot be overstated.
“Gen Z has grown up with constant access to information, and while this is empowering, it can also be overwhelming,” says psychologist Kratika Gupta, founder of Gen-Z Therapists. Despite their emphasis on self-care, they struggle with mental health more than any previous generation. Studies consistently show that Gen Z reports higher levels of stress, anxiety, and loneliness. “They are aware of their struggles, but that doesn’t necessarily make them immune to them,” says Ravindran.
This paradox extends to their relationships as well. While they are the most digitally connected generation, many feel deeply isolated. “They have infinite potential for interaction in the virtual world, but their face-to-face interactions outside of their nuclear families or close friend circles are severely limited,” remarks sociologist Dr Arunoday Majumder, Assistant Professor at Rishihood University.
Despite these challenges, Gen Z is unapologetically themselves. They refuse to conform for the sake of acceptance. “The most Gen Z thing about me? It’s how chill I seem about everything. We care deeply but don’t always show it—it’s just easier to stay low-key. Chill isn’t apathy; it’s how we stay sane being overexposed for too long,” says Aryan Sharma, an Economics student.
Flaunt and How
For Gen Z, fashion is more than just clothing—it’s a form of self-expression, identity, and even activism. Their approach to fashion is anything but one-dimensional. Some embrace gender-neutral and old-money aesthetics, while others take an anti-fashion stance, rejecting trends altogether in favour of self-expression. Aditya Mehta, Assistant Professor at GLS University, explains, “They view fashion as a powerful medium for self-expression rather than conforming to traditional gender norms, societal expectations, brand loyalty, or industry-defined trends.”
For some, fashion is about comfort and simplicity. Nisha Matry, a social media marketer says, “I prefer simple, minimalist, and colourful outfits.” She highlights how Gen Z doesn’t necessarily chase trends but instead curates wardrobes that align with their personality and lifestyle. Some Gen Zers also find empowerment in making flamboyant fashion statements. “My style is on the bolder side,” says psychology student Vanshika. Her hair is dyed bright pink, and her eyeliner is always thick and colourful. “All of this is simply self-expression for me—it makes me feel like myself,” she says.
With platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest shaping their aesthetic choices, Gen Z no longer relies solely on designers or celebrities to dictate trends. Instead, they turn to influencers, niche fashion communities, and even everyday users who redefine style on their own terms. They demand authenticity from brands, valuing representation that goes beyond tokenism.
On the Job
Their work ethic prioritises flexibility, efficiency, and work-life balance over rigid structures and outdated hierarchies. Gen Z is unafraid to demand better conditions, and even explore multiple income streams through moonlighting. HR professional Saptarshi Dasgupta, remarks that Gen Z employees thrive in environments that offer autonomy. “They prefer superiors who set targets but let them figure out the ‘how’ rather than micromanaging them,” he says, adding that casual dress codes and a relaxed approach to professionalism are becoming the norm.
A defining feature is their embrace of side gigs and freelancing. Social media manager Vinshika Jain explains, “For me, side gigs are a way to explore new things and expand my growth.” The digital age has made it easier than ever for them to juggle multiple careers, blending passion projects with corporate jobs to ensure financial independence. Shraddha Sharma, a lawyer, highlights how her generation is standing up against toxic workplace cultures. “We know our rights, we know our worth, and we are not afraid to walk away from environments that don’t align with our values,” she says. Unlike their parents, who often sacrificed personal time for career growth, they firmly believe in maintaining boundaries.
This shift in workplace culture is forcing companies to adapt. Many are evolving by incorporating flexible policies, conducting employee surveys, and prioritising talent retention. Ultimately, Gen Zers are not just changing jobs; they are changing the very foundation of corporate culture—making it more adaptive, progressive, and aligned with the realities of modern work.
Sober Beavers
The ‘sober curious’ movement is gaining momentum. Unlike previous generations that associated drinking with socialising and adulthood, many Gen Zers are choosing wellness over intoxication. “If I’m going to choose between splurging on drinking and, say, travelling or new experiences, I’m certainly gonna choose the latter,” shares a 22-year-old video editor who quit alcohol a year ago. For some, the decision is rooted in personal morals. “I’ve never touched alcohol in my life and promised myself to stay away from it. It’s a personal and religious choice,” says creative director Mehak Fathima.
PR executive Saloni Wagle sees this shift as part of a larger generational mindset. “It’a about having absolute clarity on what I enjoy, what I don’t like, and what my priorities are, even if that sometimes means not exactly fitting into the cultural zeitgeist of my generation,” she explains, adding, “I don’t smoke or drink. Even if it doesn’t make me ‘cool’ in traditional terms, that doesn’t deter me.”
Beyond abstinence, Gen Z isn’t just sipping water at parties—their shift toward sobriety has sparked a booming industry of sophisticated, alcohol-free alternatives. From zero-proof wines that deliver the full-bodied taste to non-alcoholic spirits that mimic the complexity of classic cocktails, the options are anything but dull. Bartenders mixing up everything from spicy jalapeño margaritas to elderflower gimlets. Kombucha, with its fizzy, probiotic-rich appeal, has also become a go-to for a fun, functional alternative.
Fighting Fit
Wellness isn’t just about hitting the gym or following the latest diet trend any more—it’s a holistic approach. Gen Zers are highly conscious of what they consume, often scrutinising food labels to check for clean ingredients and ethical sourcing. Organic, plant-based, and whole foods are gaining traction. Social media plays a crucial role.
“Influencers have changed the way I look at food and fitness,” says lawyer Piyush Singh, a fitness enthusiast. At the same time, Gen Z is rejecting outdated fitness standards. They aren’t chasing size-zero figures or extreme six-packs. “Being fit is subjective, but maintaining a healthy body fat percentage, having a calm, focused mind and consuming adequate protein are the benchmarks,” Singh adds.
This shift in mindset is influencing the wellness industry. “They are redefining wellness by setting higher standards for brands,” says Ripunjay Chachan, co-founder of Wellversed. Gen Z is shifting the focus of self-care from relentless hustle to a more balanced and long-term approach. The global wellness tech market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovations like personalised fitness apps and mental health trackers that make wellness more accessible.
Sustain Now
Gen Z is redefining consumerism by placing sustainability at the forefront of their choices. They are willing to pay more for eco-friendly products, whether it’s food, fashion, or travel. “When I see the damage caused by fast fashion or products tested on animals, it just feels wrong to contribute to it,” says Ananya Sharma, a marketing associate. This commitment to ethical choices is reshaping the retail landscape.
Hansika Chhabria, founder and CEO of the sustainable brand One Less, notes that Gen Z has made second-hand shopping, upcycling, and circular economy models like renting and resale platforms more mainstream. “They care about brands being genuine, not just greenwashing,” she explains.
According to the Global Gen Z Report by NielsenIQ, 70 per cent of Gen Z actively research products online before purchasing, prioritising authenticity and transparency; 54 per cent are willing to spend more on sustainable products.
This shift towards sustainability extends in various aspects—from cruelty-free beauty products to carbon-neutral travel options. Gen Z is using their purchasing power to hold brands accountable—76 per cent of Gen Z prefer purchasing from brands that align with their personal values—it’s a movement shaping the future of business.
Money Mantras
While previous generations relied on family wisdom for financial guidance, Gen Z turned to influencers, podcasts, and online tutorials to shape their investment strategies. With fintech apps enabling real-time budgeting, automated savings, and investment tracking, financial management has never been more accessible. Their appetite for risk is significantly higher, with many drawn to high-return assets like cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives. Financial mentor Kirang Gandhi explains, “From mutual funds to SIPs, they value financial freedom.”
This shift is evident in how young investors are approaching financial planning. Debarghya Sengupta, an engineering student, says, “Share market always fascinated me since childhood. Once I reached adulthood, I started investing in various sectors. It’s not just about getting rich but also about learning to take calculated risks and achieve short- and long-term goals.” Unlike their parents, who prioritised stability and tangible asset accumulation, many Gen Z individuals are focused on experiences and personal growth.
Divakar Chauhan, a former political consultant, explains, “Older generations had a set plan—saving for a house, retirement, or kids. But now, the world is full of opportunities, and we don’t even know where we’ll be in the next few months.” Thus, renting—be it property, furniture or appliances—becomes the most viable option. While they are willing to spend on high-end brands, they do so selectively. “I like having the latest gadgets. I also invest in travelling. I assess everything under ‘Need to Have’ and ‘Good to Have.’ Anything in the latter category is a luxury,” Divakar adds.
Love Actually
While many embrace the fast-paced world of speed dating, casual flings, situationships, and roster dating, a growing number are gravitating toward old-school romance, early arranged marriages, or live-in relationships that redefine commitment. This stark contrast reflects their dual desire: the freedom to explore new experiences and the longing for deeper, more meaningful connections.
Relationship coach Rebecca explains, “Commitment isn’t really a thing with this generation as they have too many options. They’re quick to give up on a person.” While dating apps expand their pool of potential partners, they also create a paradox—too much choice often leads to indecision and detachment.
Having grown up in dysfunctional boomer households, many actively choose non-traditional forms of relationships. “Some avoid commitment to sidestep drama. Others feel relationships require too much work. But deep down, almost everyone is lonely,” Rebecca states. This explains the recent rise of micromances and nanoships—short-lived, intense connections that fulfil immediate needs without long-term obligations. An increasing number of Gen Zers are also opting to live with pets.
Yet, several Gen Zers are opting for an early marriage. Business Analytics student Tahsin Afroz, who married at 21, shares, “I always wanted a relationship with 100 per cent commitment, and marriage assured me of that.” While millennials view marriage as an end goal after career stability, many Gen Z couples believe in growing together rather than waiting for the perfect time.
Writer and teacher Pritha Banerjee expresses concern over the mechanical nature of modern dating. She says, “Though Bumble or Tinder gives you endless choices, organic relationships take a backseat. Picking a person based on their online profile feels the same as picking food, clothes or a gig—just to experiment.”
Ultimately, Gen Z is navigating life on its own terms, but assured of where they stand.
Here’s How We Slay It
BOOMERS
Media Consumption: Baby boomers are the biggest consumers of traditional media like television, radio, magazines and newspapers. This generation has begun to adopt more technology in order to stay in touch with family members and reconnect with old friends
Banking Habits: Boomers prefer to go into a branch office to perform transactions. This generational cohort still prefers to use cash
Shaping Events: Post-WWII optimism, the cold war, and the hippie movement
Gen X
Media Consumption: Gen X still reads newspapers, magazines, listens to the radio, and watches TV, however, they are also digitally savvy and spend roughly seven hours a week on social media
Banking Habits: Since they are digitally savvy, Gen X will do some research and financial management online but still prefer to do transactions in person. They believe banking is a person-to-person business and demonstrate brand loyalty
Shaping Events: End of the Cold War, the rise of personal computing, and feeling lost between the two huge generations
Millenials
Media Consumption: Netflix edges out traditional cable as the preferred provider. Cord-cutting in favour of streaming services is the popular choice. They typically have multiple social media accounts
Banking Habits: Millennials have less brand loyalty than previous generations. They prefer to shop products and features first, and have little patience for inefficient or poor service
Shaping Events: The Great Recession, the technological explosion of the internet and social media, and 9/11
Gen Z
Media Consumption: The average Gen Zer received their first mobile phone at age 10.3 years. Many of them grew up playing with their parents’ mobile phones or tablets. On average, they spend 3 hours a day on their mobile device
Banking Habits: This generation has seen the struggle of Millennials and has adopted a more fiscally conservative approach. They want to avoid debt and appreciate accounts or services that aid in that endeavour
Shaping Events: Smartphones, social media and never knowing a country not at war