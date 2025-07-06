Before the coffee gets cold

Only Kolkata in its eccentric quaintness can have someone like Partha Mukherjee whose art is hearing tales of people he has never met before. He is not a Boxwallah like the “magnificent misfit,” Bobby Mitter, or an eccentric filmmaker like Raja Das, or navigator Manab Pal, who built a floating hotel in Kolkata. He is a quiet, bespectacled amateur painter who knows everyone in the world has a story to tell: happy, tragic, doubt ridden, achievements and defeats. Mukherjee is there for them all with a cafe as a living studio. Known by some as “the Kolkata coffee man”—he listens to stories of strangers—sometimes for minutes, sometimes for hours. He paints the conversation. Not portraits, but abstract, intuitive renderings of what they carry within.

Based in Kolkata, the 38-year-old Mukherjee posts simple invitations on social media: “I’ll be at this café today, from 3 to 6. Come talk, if you need to.” He partners with independent cafés. The sessions are called Mindtalk. People come in uncertain, unsure. They start cautiously, talking about work stress, upcoming exams, strained family dynamics. As they speak, Mukherjee begins to paint: listening not only with his ears, but with his intuition, his brush moving instinctively across the page. The works become deeply personal. “It might be a maze. A birdcage. A melting clock. I don’t always know what it’s going to be until I finish,” he says. “But they get it. They always get it,” he smiles.

A month ago, a teenage boy walked in—quiet, curious. “Maybe Class 11,” Mukherjee recalls. Nudged by Mukherjee’s subtle questions, his story surfaced: both parents work long hours and argue often. No siblings, no grandparents, no one to ask how his day went. The house feels empty. “He just misses being heard,” Mukherjee says. They spoke for about 90 minutes—about school, a girl he liked, a class trip. “Nothing extraordinary,” Mukherjee says.