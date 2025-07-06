Into the world of yoga

The world is aware of the importance of yoga. With the present clinical observation, we can confidently say that incorporating a yogic way of life can help keep away autoimmune, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological issues. Most noncommunicable diseases that have become a part of the modern-day lifestyle, like diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, and dyslipidemia, can be warded off to a great extent through preventive yoga protocols.

Yoga in Ayurveda

Ayurveda basically defines life as the Samyogam (ideal union) of Shareera (the physical body), Indriya (the sensory system), Satva (the mind), and Atma (the consciousness). The different formulations prescribed for various clinical conditions are again yogam of different herbal contents. Similarly, Ayurveda seeks for everyone to be yogis in terms of existence with the union of one’s manas and deham with aatma. To be healthy, the basic need has to be prasanna atma, indriya and manas, which translates into having a pleasant experience with ourselves.

Finding peace and resting your mind has become very difficult in today’s age and time. The first thing is to realise that finding peace is our own responsibility. Next is that we may not be able to change the situations around us, but our responses to them can be our choice. After any response, if you are not feeling peaceful, just avoid such responses and circumstances that make you uncomfortable.

For a peaceful mind, active physical activity, either through exercises or suitable asanas, would be the best choice. Practicing Suryanamaskar with 6/12 cycles is the best choice for a healthy body. Doing a simple nadi shuddhi pranayama (breathing technique) can be practiced once or twice a day.

By the age of 40, one must try to fix one’s body. Presently, between 35 and 45 years of age, we see individuals becoming prone to all possible diseases. Yoga can help with the prevention of those diseases.