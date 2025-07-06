Into the world of yoga

The world is aware of the importance of yoga. With the present clinical observation, we can confidently say that incorporating a yogic way of life can help keep away autoimmune, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological issues. Most noncommunicable diseases that have become a part of the modern-day lifestyle, like diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism, and dyslipidemia, can be warded off to a great extent through preventive yoga protocols.
Yoga in Ayurveda
Ayurveda basically defines life as the Samyogam (ideal union) of Shareera (the physical body), Indriya (the sensory system), Satva (the mind), and Atma (the consciousness). The different formulations prescribed for various clinical conditions are again yogam of different herbal contents. Similarly, Ayurveda seeks for everyone to be yogis in terms of existence with the union of one’s manas and deham with aatma. To be healthy, the basic need has to be prasanna atma, indriya and manas, which translates into having a pleasant experience with ourselves.
Finding peace and resting your mind has become very difficult in today’s age and time. The first thing is to realise that finding peace is our own responsibility. Next is that we may not be able to change the situations around us, but our responses to them can be our choice. After any response, if you are not feeling peaceful, just avoid such responses and circumstances that make you uncomfortable.
For a peaceful mind, active physical activity, either through exercises or suitable asanas, would be the best choice. Practicing Suryanamaskar with 6/12 cycles is the best choice for a healthy body. Doing a simple nadi shuddhi pranayama (breathing technique) can be practiced once or twice a day.
By the age of 40, one must try to fix one’s body. Presently, between 35 and 45 years of age, we see individuals becoming prone to all possible diseases. Yoga can help with the prevention of those diseases.
How to Attain Peace
Patanjali’s Yoga Sutra is the text that has one of the best documentations of a methodological approach to attaining peace. Initially one must follow yama and niyama (the conduct that includes nonviolence, truth, devotion, continuous learning, etc.), followed by asana (physical postures), pranayama (breathing technique), and pratyahara (withdrawal from senses); then only the states of dharana, dhyana, and samadhi (higher states of concentration and meditativeness) can be achieved. Many people complain of not being able to concentrate during meditation.
But the reality is that the meditative state cannot be achieved easily unless you move through the phases of disciplinary conducive acts of yama and niyama in life. It should also be followed by a physically active life. The four methodologies of yoga as mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita are Karma yoga, Bhakti yoga, Jnana yoga, and Raja yoga. These different forms can be practiced by every individual, depending on their tendencies. The concept of yoga as put forward by Indian intellectual diaspora is a wide variety that can be followed by one’s innate tendencies and identified with the help of a guru.
Role of Ayurveda
All the panchakarma procedures intended to detoxify the body help attain a state of peacefulness within the body by regulating the digestive, respiratory, and circulatory mechanisms. It is high time that we prioritise our health and adopt healthy practices through different possibilities guided by yoga. When the whole world is looking at India for guidance for their problems through yoga and Ayurveda, being Indians, let’s embrace it for a peaceful existence with ourselves and the surroundings.
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala