The Japanese step to fitness

One of the oldest and most accessible forms of physical activity, it is being reimagined in Japan—and across the world among fitness followers who are bombarded with a fad a day. Popularly referred to as Interval Walking Training (IWT), the 3x3 Japanese walking method— a structured yet minimalist approach to fitness— is gaining traction for clinical approval, accessibility, and potential to transform sedentary lifestyles into active with just a few minutes a day.

Decoding the Buzz

The 3x3 walking method workout, rooted in Japanese health research, alternates between periods of brisk and leisurely walking. “The trending tactic—the Interval Walking Training (IWT), or 3x3 ‘Japanese walking’ workout—that alternates between moderate and fast-paced walking intervals is a simple and efficient fitness routine inspired by Japanese wellness practices that focus on short, high-intensity walks to boost metabolism, cardiovascular health, and fat burning,” explains Asad Hussain, founder and CEO of OddsFitness.

There are two main ways this workout is practiced. The traditional approach recommends a 30-minute session, where participants walk briskly at about 70–85 per cent of their maximum heart rate for 3 minutes, followed by a 3-minute slow walk. This routine is repeated five times. According to Dr Sachin Sethi, principal lead of the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre at Artemis Hospitals, this cycle four to five times a week, “can lead to improvements in cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, increased leg strength, and enhanced aerobic capacity. It’s a method that people of all ages and fitness levels can adopt.”

An alternative method, popularised for its convenience, involves three-minute walking sessions spaced throughout the day—morning, afternoon, and evening. “Each session should last just three minutes and follow an interval format: alternate between 30 seconds of moderate-paced walking and 30 seconds of brisk, high-effort walking, repeating the cycle three times,” Hussain says.